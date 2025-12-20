A Nigerian lady paid a visit to a house that was constructed to look like a Mercedes car and she shared her experience

According to the lady, the house is located in Delta state and she had a good time touring the unique building

She noted that she has seen the house in some movies but noted that she did not enter inside the building when she visited

A Nigerian lady shared a video showing a big house that looks like a gigantic Mercedes car.

The lady said the house is located in Delta state and that it has been used for some Nollywood movies.

The lady said she peeped into the building which looked like a Mercedes car. Photo credit: TikTok/@preshgallery.

Source: TikTok

According to @preshgallery who posted the video on TikTok, she had a good time observing and touring parts of the building.

However, she said she did not enter inside the building because when she visited, she was in a hurry.

Her TikTok followers went to the comment section to mention that they have seen the 'car house' in movies.

She said:

"The owners said I can enter I peeped and was scared cos of those ancient pictures."

A Nigerian lady shared her experience after visiting a house constructed to look like Mercedes. Photo credit: TikTok/@preshgallery.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Mercedese house

@_itanitadarling said:

"Mercedes house, it’s located in Okpanam town delta state. We went to play in this house a lot during my primary school days."

@JENZ LUXURY COLLECTION said:

"This house was used to shot movies in those days. if u were familiar with DVD and CVD that year most of the palace movies where shot in this house. Am talking about between 2000 to 2008."

@Chy collections said:

"I can't enter inside make i no lost. If dem tell u weytin happen inside dat house u go run for ur life."

@Petra Chizoba said:

"You are scared of going inside the Mercedes-Benz house."

@Cutepraise said:

"Abeg try gather mind go inside next time make we see how e Dey now."

@Bede Sophia said:

"I remembered the movie they acted with it... the maidens, mercy Johnson featured it too."

@Emmanuel Elvis said:

"The maidens featuring mercy Johnson and John dumelo with Rita Dominic."

@Grah Se said:

"They used dis play to shot one Nollywood movie like King david."

@joyfuljoy277 said:

"But wait oo the house is just empty with no one living in it?"

@Favour said:

"This house that year when Africa magic was Africa magic."

@Njung Denis said:

"Why you enter comot again enter with ur Camara man naa."

@BossLady said:

"I like as you respect yourself come outside fear no go allow me enter too."

@Debbyfriday said:

"I thought you wanted to enter a car tyre I don't know it was a house."

Lady visits house built upside down

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady discovered that there is a house in Lagos which does not look like a normal building but was specially constructed.

Halley said she discovered that the upside-down house was a tourist attraction in Lagos, as many people visit it.

When Halley entered the building, she discovered that most things in it were structured in an upside-down position.

Source: Legit.ng