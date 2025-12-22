Daniel Uma Ukpai has publicly addressed an alleged funeral announcement of his late father, Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai

The alleged burial arrangements that surfaced on social media include services across Akwa Ibom and Abia States

Reactions to Daniel's post highlight public concern over respect for the family's privacy, as he shared why the public must await the family's statement

The son of the late preacher, Rev Uma Ukpai, has reacted to the alleged burial arrangements of his father that surfaced online.

Daniel Uma Ukpai took to his Facebook page to address the alleged funeral announcement of his father, who passed at 80.

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Alleged burial arrangements for Uma Ukpai released

In the early hours of December 22, 2025, an alleged funeral announcement was shared by Shekinah Glory TV on Facebook.

The announcement was shared in a Facebook post:

“NOTIFICATION OF THE GLORIOUS TRANSITION OF REV. DR. UMA UKPAI

"The family wishes to inform you of the following burial arrangements:

“Akwa Ibom State

"Sunday, 15th March 2026 (12pm): Medical/Welfare Outreach @ Nkek, Ukanafun LGA, Akwa Ibom State (the first venue where Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai hosted a crusade)

"Wednesday, 18th March 2026-(4pm): Celebration Service @ UUEA Fellowship, 4 Lanes, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

"Friday, 20th March 2026-(4pm): Night of Tributes hosted by the Akwa Ibom State Government @ Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

"Abia State

"Wednesday, 25th March 2026 (10am): Medical/Welfare Outreach @ Asaga, Ohafia LGA, Abia State

"Thursday, 26th March 2026 (3pm): Service of Songs @ Ohafia LGA Secretariat, Ohafia, Abia State

"Friday, 27th March 2026 (10am): Burial Service and Interment @ Ohafia LGA Secretariat, Ohafia, Abia State

"We humbly request that all tributes be sent to the official email address by 31st December 2025: tributes@drumaukpai.org

"For further details, please contact the Planning Secretariat:

"Mrs. Gaile Uka+234 803 233 3562

"Pastor Emeka Daniel Uma Ukpai - +234 908 100 0059

"We covet your prayers and presence as my family and I join the body of Christ in celebrating a General of Faith who has finished his course and entered eternal rest in the Lord.

"With honour and blessings,

"Rev. Dr. (Mrs.) Philomena O. Uma

"For the Family and the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association Inc.

Uma Ukpai's son reacts to alleged burial announcement

Reacting to the burial announcements, Daniel Uma Ukpai wrote in a Facebook post:

“It is alarming to see people sharing private details solely for publicity. Why disclose family matters to the public, right? It is advisable to wait for the family to release an official statement before sharing, to prevent misinformation.

“We are still coordinating with stakeholders to finalize the event... which is likely why some of you were not notified about the death earlier – some people are not capable of handling sensitive information.”

Burial: Reactions trail Uma Ukpai’s son's statement

Franklin Chuks said:

"They want to feel important... great Umah family members. To the glory of who? Bad character."

Andrew Kalu said:

"Propriety demands that people should allow the immediate family to take the lead."

Kingsly Emeka said:

"Too bad. We will overcome them."

Emeka Ukpai said:

"Very sad of them!"

Tochukwu Samuel said:

"Very unfortunate."

Evang Sunday Okafor said:

"Too sad."

