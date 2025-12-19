An abroad-based mother shared why she left her children back in Nigeria to relocate to China to pursue her dreams

She opened up about why she chose to move to China, instead of any other country, sparking mixed reactions online

Her video trended as her reasons caught people's attention, as they took to the comment section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian woman shared why she left her children in Nigeria and relocated to China.

She opened up about how she had to wait till she gave birth before pursuing her dreams.

On her TikTok page, @nekschinadiaries said she had always dreamt of going back to school and building something of her own.

She also stated that she got a scholarship to study in China, stating that she knew it was time to pour into herself after being there for her kids.

She captioned her video:

"This is my story on why I moved to China. Welcome to the new chapter of my life. I would really appreciate all your prayers and words of encouragement."

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail woman's relocation to China

@Abena_Med_Aphrodisiac said:

“please ma how can I come to china to study on scholarship like u. I'm also a mum of 1."

@Mma said:

“You've got this. I'm really rooting for this phase of your life. even on days when you doubt if you're making the right choice, believe me, you are! your efforts will pay off and your children will know you as the mom who also chose herself, not the one who resents them in future for stalling her life and dreams.

@Potterhands Ebun Anu said:

“Jesus Christ, will raise men in that land to bless you greatly in Jesus name Amen.The presence of the Lord will always go ahead of you in that land to perfect your daily plan's and meetings. The Lord will keep your home and children from all evils in Jesus name.”

@Hallelujah 2026 said:

“That's because you have someone to give your kids too so as to chase your dreams. I have absolutely no one to give my kids too so as to chase mine. I am just here hoping and believing. #lifeofanophan.”

@Alade Mercy said:

“I’m planning to leave my 3 years to school but heaven is setting loose because of that decision at home.

@Justbuy_ng said:

“I will always say that Parents, please take care of yourselves, you deserve all the good stuff too. I know you love your children, but you sef na person pikin and you deserve a GOOD LIFE.Nor go wake up one day con dey regret oh, abeg.

@arabinrin said:

"i didn't have both parents and I didn't trust anyone... I lost my mum 2009 I see hell. the lord will continue to strengthen you."

@Ashvath Stephen said:

“I have two kids too and this us exactly the direction I'm thinking. Which scholarship did you get and how can one apply?”

