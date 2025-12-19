A mother took a bold step by emptying her bank account to protect the life of her daughter, who was travelling for a holiday

She revealed that she spent all her savings to ensure her daughter did not end up in danger, explaining the reason behind her decision

The mother, who had never done such before, decided to give her daughter special treatment amid rising insecurity

A Nigerian mother made a significant financial decision to protect her daughter’s life, ensuring she would not have to raise money to pay bandits for ransom.

She shared an emotional video online detailing the lengths she went to safeguard her child, despite not being in a position to afford a luxurious life or flight.

Mother chooses flight over road tr avel to protect daughter from kidnappers.Photo source: Tiktok/diary.of.chefmerc7

Mother empties bank account to protect daughter

In the video, the woman explains that she could not normally afford a plane ticket, but due to the rising rate of kidnappings in the country, she decided her daughter needed to fly.

@diary.of.chefmerc7 revealed in her post that she emptied her bank account just to make sure her daughter could board a plane and avoid being abducted.

She wrote in the emotional post:

"Kidnapping forced me to put my child on a plane. The moment she said bye to me, my heart melted. I was so heavy. This was not a luxury flight it was for survival."

She continued:

"I emptied my account so my daughter could fly. The road was no longer safe. Kidnapping has become normal and fear has become our daily reality."

"It is not easy paying for flights right now, but my daughter’s life is priceless. This is actually her first time flying not for enjoyment or luxury but because the roads are unsafe. I as a mother have never flown before."

"I would rather go broke than watch anything happen to my daughter."

Mother puts daughter on plane for safety despite struggling financially. Photo source: Tiktok/diary.of.chefmerc7

"I cannot even count how many times we hugged but we kept hugging as I kept taking her and my sister also went and hugged her, yes I've not flown before but I've been to airport several times to probably see my friends odd like about 4 to 5 times, this Enough airport."

"Immediately i got in, i asked the officer where she can do her checkup and she showed us."

In the viral TikTok post which contains a description, she shared several videos showing her emotional embraces with her daughter before her departure at the airport.

Watch the video below:

