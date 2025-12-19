A talented boy's joy knew no bounds after learning that internet personality Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, announced offering him a scholarship to study in China

The excited lad, a tech enthusiast, celebrated the news crazily, bursting out of his room and running from one end of the corridor to the other

The boy's talented creations caught the attention of VeryDarkMan after someone brought it to his notice, which led him to make the lad a promise

Smartician, a talented tech enthusiast, has expressed his excitement online after learning that self-acclaimed online police VeryDarkMan promised to sponsor him to China for study purposes.

In a video made at his yet-to-be-launched office, VeryDarkMan narrated how someone brought the boy's talent to his attention and showed netizens some of his amazing creations.

VeryDarkMan shared clips of Smartician using local materials to make a blender, a wireless power bank, and a projector after being challenged by people in the comment section of his videos.

An impressed VeryDarkMan, who received a donation of $50k (over N72 million), promised to use part of it to sponsor the boy's education and informed netizens that he would not let Smartician's talent go to waste.

What VeryDarkMan said about Smartician

According to VeryDarkMan, he believes that if the boy acquires an education in China and succeeds, he would be in a better position to also lift others.

"...For now, this is my major project, and I will send him to school," VeryDarkMan said.

Reacting to VeryDarkMan's offer, Smartician was captured bursting out of his room and running around a corridor in excitement.

He appreciated VeryDarkMan for the gesture, saying he feels so blessed.

"VDM offered to give me scholarship to study in china. Thank you so much vdm oMo, I feel so blessed right now."

VeryDarkMan: Netizens celebrate talented boy offered scholarship

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the boy's post below:

Oduyoye Festus said:

"Congratulations from all ratels. We believe you gonna make us all especially our amiable president proud,be calm,focus and determine to achieve success, congratulations once more."

Mr Archibong P.D.A said:

"Please bro avoid hotels for now for your own good VDM too dey investigate."

Ilaifenla said:

"Please stay away from fake friends now we need you to be the man you want to become in creativity please know how you eat outside from today please you Dey special to us now like what VDM said he’s helping you because he saw something in you and hoping for you to grow stronger and help others too one love higher you go my bro."

user397465185152 said:

"VDM didn't say he's giving you the whole 50k dollars he said he will be sponsoring your education."

elisha4990 said:

"It was because of VDM i followed you here you're good please don't forget to train others when you make it."

BukkySolab said:

"Congratulations to you boy ,so happy for you 🥰🥰🥰🥰I came because of very dark man and there still many talented youth out there."

