A Nigerian student has gone viral on social media after sharing a video from his matriculation ceremony at the university

In the video, he showed himself wearing his matriculation gown, but his very young appearance caught the attention of many netizens

While some people in the comments claimed he looked too young to be in university, others praised him for starting early

Nigerian boy flaunts his matriculation gown. Photo credit: @alexissss/TikTok.

Young boy shows off matriculation outfit

The student, who posted the video under the handle @alexissss, expressed joy over the special day.

He first showed himself in casual home outfit, wearing a singlet, before transitioning to a scene of him dressed in his formal matriculation gown on campus.

His exceptionally young look caught the eyes of viewers who couldn't resists dropping their opinions in the comments.

Some claimed that he appeared too young to be attending university, while others commended him for beginning his higher education journey at an early age.

Nigerian boy proudly celebrates his matriculation ceremony. Photo credit: @alexissss/TikTok.

Reactions as young boy celebrates matriculation

The video quickly circulated on TikTok, gaining massive engagement from users intrigued by the boy's looks.

@GRILLS JUNCTION said:

"Congratulations don’t join cultt o don’t collect food from stranger o. Best of luck my love."

@Enniee said:

"Don’t do coloss and all other stuffs oo! Just face your studies and make us your internet aunties and uncles proud oo."

@T.M.L said:

"As you enter school now you don dey think say your future go bright abi?"

@KimLava said:

"Don’t mind anybody go to school young, graduate at a young age. All the best."

@Favour Nzube said:

"Don't mind the criticism. They gat nothing on you. Focus on your focus, come out as one of those top students in your class. You have great potentials. Show us what you've got. I'm excited for you."

@omotoke aina said:

"As it should be na who get funds dey send pikin go Sch early. Congratulations boi."

@Eboh Basil Chiedozie said:

"Congratulations my own. You'll Graduate and thank yourself for going to school. Happy for you."

@CELBLINGS || REAL GOLD VENDOR said:

"Liking all your replies. No mind them. Stay focused in school ok?Congratulations."

@Narcassa interiors said:

"Congratulations it’s not easy at all. Wrote jamb three times when I was your age so celebrate."

@annie’s beauty reacted:

"Be a good boy. Attend classes and make sure you get a high gdp. Go make us proud baby."

@Temi said:

"Congratulations. Please study hard, don’t get distracted by anything. God will guide you."

@Mighty Vibe added:

"I'm really down pls I need someone help right now no amount is small."

