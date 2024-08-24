A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her nanny who has been working with her for two years

In the intriguing clip, she praised the woman's young-looking stature despite being a mother of four children

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A heartwarming video showing a dedicated nanny's youthful appearance despite being a mother of four has gone viral online.

The clip, shared by her grateful employer, displayed the nanny's energy and dedication to her care work.

Nigerian woman praises her nanny Photo credit: @amarachiceo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman praises nanny for great job

Her employer, identified as @amarachiceo on TikTok, posted a video of the nanny crossing the road, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She praised the nanny's physical fitness and body physique, considering she has four grown children.

The appreciative employer also expressed deep gratitude for the nanny's two years of service, blessing her and acknowledging her efforts.

"This my nanny get fine shape o. Mother of grown 4 kids. Today is making her 2 years of working for me. I appreciate her a lot. Bless you aunty Uju. I appreciate you a lot," she wrote.

Reactions as lady praises nanny

Social media users who came across the TikTok video praised the nanny for carrying out her job amazingly.

@natural selection said:

"I think I know that place in isolo way cose to Ajao estate. Even ur nanny face looks familiar in cenoe."

@FriedYam wrote:

"Ah na my maraba be this? What do you sell?"

@CANDICE said:

"Please come and give me all ur powers for raising 5 boys I have 2 boys am gone."

@Teebeauty said:

"Abeg let's be friends, am just new in Abj."

@Pretty brittle commented:

"She wish to be iyawo oga too but life."

@Chybabe A.K.A(Lolo Arinze) added:

"God bless her."

See the post below:

Video of sweet nanny trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nanny earned accolades from folks on TikTok over her lovely attitude to her boss' daughter.

Her boss was stunned on several occasions after she entered the room to see the little girl having a nice time with her kind nanny.

Source: Legit.ng