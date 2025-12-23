A lady did not take it lightly when some airport officials reportedly dismissed her nationality, insisting she was not Nigerian

In a video trending online, she was seen arguing with the staff and trying her best to prove she was indeed Nigerian

The video sparked massive reactions on TikTok, with social media users sharing various opinions in the comments

A heated confrontation ensued at Warri Airport after a female traveller became involved in a disagreement with airport officials over her national identity.

The incident, which quickly circulated online, showed the lady reacting angrily after staff members allegedly questioned her claim of being Nigerian.

Lady clashes with airport staff at Warri

The situation had drawn massive attention after a clip of the confrontation was shared on social media.

In the video shared on Instagram by @lindaikejisblog, the lady argued seriously with the airport officials who insisted that she wasn't Nigerian.

According to the caption accompanying the video, the disagreement began when airport attendants reportedly challenged the lady's nationality during routine travel checks.

Their stance was said to have been based on the fact that she was travelling with a passport issued by another country rather than a Nigerian one.

This reportedly led the officials to dismiss her claim of being Nigerian, and this did not sit well with her at all.

The lady, who appeared visibly angry in the clip, continued to assert her Nigerian roots despite the officials’ position.

She reportedly viewed the treatment she received as unjust and rooted in a lack of understanding of nationality and personal identity.

She said in the video:

"I am a Nigerian. Let me show you my passport. Do you know I can sue you for saying I am not a Nigerian? I am a Nigerian don't do that. Don't harass me. This is my country. Don't do that with me. I am a Nigerian don't do that. Are you okay? Meaning what? You're harassing me in my own country. Telling me I'm not a Nigerian. You're insulting me in my own fatherland. Are you okay?"

Reactions as lady clashes with airport staff

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Ruthiserma said:

"What is the business with passport and local flight? Even from her accent you’ll know she’s Nigerian by birth."

Haju_73 said:

"Imagine d man saying he will slap her. Why??? Some men eeh need serious therapy."

Onyiray asked:

"Are they immigration???'

Cdx2online said:

"Airport staffs and Lagos bus conductor are like family members, same attitude."

Zappytechplug said:

"Touts all around the airport."

Jorits said:

"Is Warri Airport now an international airport? She must have passed through Lagos or Abuja International Aiport with the said passport. so why do you now need a Nigerian passport to enter Warri?"

Cray_bird said:

"Prolly asked her for money and she refused. All this airport people sev."

