A young man’s life changed instantly after he unexpectedly performed at an event hosted by Heirs Insurance

Tony Elumelu took an interest in the man and gifted him cash as a video of his performance trended.

The man’s emotional story and the amount Elumelu gave him sparked reactions from netizens online

A young man’s life changed for the better after he performed at an event in Lagos.

The man performed at an event hosted by Heirs Insurance, owned by popular business icon Tony Elumelu.

Man’s Life Changes As He Gets Cash From Tony Elumelu, Other Rewards After Performing at Event

Source: Twitter

An X user @MorrisMonye posted a video of the boy’s performance and shared how Elumelu and other guests reacted to it.

Detailing what happened, the X user wrote:

“So we attended an Heirs Insurance event in Lagos on Saturday with personalities like Tony Elumelu (He needs no introduction), Nonso Okpala GMD VFD group in attendance etc. The MC of the event randomly calls for people in the crowd to come sing, dance with Heirs Insurance name.

“This young man in the video comes to the stage, sings his heart out and wows everyone. We are all stunned and impressed. Tony Elumelu wowed by him, comes up and gifts him 1,000,000 naira, Nonso Okpala gifts him 1,000,000 naira, every other person starts gifting this young man. MC even got jealous.

“Now the story is this…. This young man was homeless, no job, nothing. He’s educated but life was not working for him. Infact he said he came around for the event hoping to get free food. He was just at the right place at the right time. His life changed forever.”

He added:

"Everyone there started gifting him money, giving him business cards to reach out for job etc."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Tony Elumelu favours homeless man

@nghie_ify said:

See me in tears So happy for him. God bless all the givers too

@KingsleyAhans said:

Another angle is, he decided to attend the event even when he was not invited or doesn't even look the part. That is a bold move.

@kemiawosile said:

People forget this: Your breakthrough rarely comes from comfort. It comes from the moment you give life something to multiply a skill, a voice, a risk, a moment of boldness.

@teewaffles said:

This is the perfect example of why you must always SHOW UP. One moment. One chance… and your entire life can shift. God really rewrites stories in seconds.

@cm9ja said:

"Everyone is clapping for the ₦1m gift. But the real lesson is access. A billionaire-led corporate event allowed an unknown young man to walk in, stand on their stage, and be seen. Opportunity only meets preparedness when leadership creates permeable systems. Most organisations lock talent out long before talent speaks."

Man takes hawker to shopping spree

A kind Nigerian man has surprised a street hawker with a medical checkup and a shopping spree.

In the video, the man met the woman by the road and asked her the biggest surprise she had ever received.

Many people who came across the trending video appreciated the young man for his kind gesture.

Source: Legit.ng