A trending video showcasing Kizz Daniel's bouncer's fitness routine has amazed netizens on the TikTok app

Netizens who watched the clip noted that the secret to his macho body was his dedication to regular exercise

The bouncer became a huge sensation online after he was spotted with his boss at a concert

Kizz Daniel's bouncer, Kelvin Atobiloye, was recently spotted engaging in a rigorous workout routine.

This glimpse into his fitness regimen shed light on the hard work and discipline required to maintain his impressive physique.

Kizz Daniel's macho bouncer at the gym. Photo credit: @kelvinpower82/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Evidently, the bouncer's chiselled physique was a result of his commitment to regular exercise.

Kizz Daniel's bodyguard shares secret to macho physique

By incorporating workouts into his daily routine, Kelvin has managed to sculpt his body and maintain a strong and muscular appearance.

This unique appearance earned him a place in the hearts of Nigerians worldwide who marvelled over his body stature.

Netizens in awe of Kizz Daniel's bouncer's physique

The TikTok video has sparked a wave of reactions among netizens with many expressing their admiration for the bouncer's impressive physique.

@savvymoneygirl reacted:

“This can't be real. It feels like a video game e.”

@umycutie said:

“It's how God created some people to fit the bouncer role.”

@nelo_okeke said:

“Thanos.”

@official_djcora said:

“Kelvin Power.”

@officialbolanlebabs commented:

“Omo! This bouncer is like a whole community.”

@amziidoll said:

“This bouncer is really bouncing! Don't dare stand in his way.”

@debbiecherriee said:

“Ah this one will use one finger and throw me away.”

