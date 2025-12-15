A Ghanaian seer has also reacted to Peller's car crash in Lagos following his breakup with Jarvis 'Jadrolita'

In a video, the seer, known for his controversial prophecies, shared spiritual insights into their relationship

He also explained why the TikTok stars cannot get married and provided details about Jarvis' future husband

A Ghanaian seer known as Karma President has explained why Nigerian TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis cannot get married.

According to the seer, the duo is not soulmates. He stated that they would only work together for a while before parting ways.

Ghanaian seer says Peller and Jarvis can never marry each other. Credit: karmapresident/peller089/realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Speaking about the spiritual forces at work in Jarvis and Peller's relationship, the seer advised them to stick to being work partners and avoid marriage. He said their parents wouldn't tell them the truth due to the 'small money' they were making from social media.

Karma President also shared insight into Jarvis' future husband, saying she would marry a rich man, not Peller. He made this known while reacting to Peller's car crash in Lagos, following his breakup with Jarvis.

Ghanaian seer speaks about Jarvis and Peller's families. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

"Peller, the curse from the mother's side, the demons there carried his grace and shine and passed it to Jarvis. So Peller, no matter how long you are with this girl, she will not marry you because they are not soulmates. There is nothing about marriage between them. That girl you see is going to marry a very rich man. Their families' curses are powerful. They are just roaming together for some time; very soon, they will tear apart and go their separate ways. Their parents wouldn't tell them because of the small money they are making on the internet," he said in a video via his TikTok page.

The video of the Ghanaian seer speaking about Jarvis and Peller's relationship is below:

Reactions to the seer's comment about Jarvis and Peller

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

mummytees said:

"That's why he doesn't want to let go, people dey shout love."

Johndude commented:

"Seeeer already said this tin since."

Daniel Tunde Disi wrote:

"E too clear without being told."

Graceful Being wrote:

"Mundor Seer 1… Amutt King 01… Global Seer 001… The only confirm Traditional preacher himself… The only Seer that dine with the power that control the day and night… God is always wisdom and the gods are always wise! We are greeting you specially…"

BlessmeLord Maame Wallace commented:

"You mentioned stuffs but they rather go insulting instead of them acting up."

Magenda Amara said:

"People just keep insulting this man but honestly speaking him Dey talk true."

Jarvis reacts after Peller's accident

Legit.ng also reported that Peller's love interest, Jarvis, reacted to his car crash in Lagos.

She disclosed she had tried her best as she asked why people were blaming her for the accident.

Jarvis also questioned her fans, asking them what they expected her to do, while telling them that they already knew the truth.

Source: Legit.ng