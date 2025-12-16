Bishop Thomas Aremu, retired vice president of Winners Chapel, has reacted to the completion of Shiloh 2025

Recall that the bishop made a surprise appearance at Shiloh 2025 and received a loud ovation from attendees when he took to the stage

The cleric was retired from his role over a year ago alongside Bishop David Abioye, who was also a former vice president of the church

Retired Winners Chapel Vice President Bishop Thomas Aremu has given his remarks following the completion of Shiloh 2025.

Many months after his retirement from the church, Bishop Aremu made an appearance at Shiloh 2025, where he led a prayer session on Tuesday, December 9, and later gave a sermon on Wednesday, December 10.

Bishop Aremu thanks God for the successful completion of Shiloh 2025.

He received a loud ovation when he appeared on the stage to lead the prayer session. Shiloh 2025 ended on Sunday, December 14, and on Monday, Bishop Aremu commented on the annual program.

Bishop Aremu's remarks about Shiloh 2025

In a Facebook post, Bishop Aremu appreciated God for the successful completion of Shiloh, noting that it was a mountain of encounters filled with diverse expressions of the word and groundbreaking testimonies.

He prayed that the encounters of attendees would become a platform for their uplifting. He also prayed for a better Shiloh 2026. He wrote:

"All thanks to God for the successful completion of Shiloh 2025.

"Indeed, Shiloh 2025 was a mountain of encounters rich with diverse expressions of the Word and groundbreaking testimonies.

"I pray for you that these encounters will become a platform for your lifting, in the name of Jesus.

"You will return to Shiloh 2026 with even greater, undeniable testimonies.

"God bless you #bishopthomasaremu."

Bishop Aremu says Shiloh 2025 was a mountain of encounters.

Reactions trail Bishop Aremu's Facebook post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Bishop Aremu's Facebook post below:

Richardson OI said:

"To God alone be all glory! And thank you, Sir, for your unmatchable humility and dedication to the promotion of the work of the Kingdom. Your light will continue to shine unquenched IJN!"

Alex Onyeokwuriehu said:

"I thought he was retired with Bishop Abioye?or was called back?"

Evangelist Obafemi Peter said:

"I have listened to Bishop Aremu's teaching at this Shiloh up to three times and it was so loaded and powerful.His gentle and calm approach to dissecting the word with profound authority and practical experience is just out of this world.I learnt a deeper dimension of soul winning which is rarely emphasized today in church circles-intercession.May God Almighty continue to keep him for us in the body of Christ."

Aniebiet-Abasi Uwem Clement said:

"Because of Bishop Thomas Aremu I wanted to serve in Ibadan during my NYSC to be attending winners chapel and be seeing him every Sunday.I don't know why I love the Bishop."

Milcah Peter said:

"Amen.

"I was elated when I saw Bishop Aremu at Shiloh ground and all his teachings were simple and soul penetrating. God increase His unction upon your life daddy. much love always sir."

Esther Esther said:

"My respect and love for you increased Daddy when I saw you on Shiloh. Breaking new grounds. You shall continue to grow in strength and wisdom and more auctions.''

Bishop Thomas Aremu says he never retired

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Thomas Aremu had said he never retired from Winners Chapel despite his retirement from his role in the Bishop Oyedepo-led church.

The cleric said this while answering questions on his retirement and Shiloh 2026 during a recent revival meeting at Eminent Church in Canada.

Aremu, who played an important role in the church's development and was a former accountant before he ventured into full-time ministry, commented on his farewell service as he pledged loyalty to the Bishop Oyedepo-led commission.

