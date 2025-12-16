A female graduate who now earns a living as a Point of Sale (POS) operator has decried her unpleasant situation

She felt bad that someone reminded her that she is working as a POS operator, despite being a graduate and wondered what the person expected her to do

While professing her love for business, the graduate lamented that she didn't deserve to be doing POS business

A Nigerian lady has publicly lamented that she does POS business for a living despite being a graduate.

In a touching TikTok video, the graduate filmed herself at her POS job, looking sad and dejected.

Graduate decries working as POS operator

According to the lady, someone reminded her that she is a graduate and yet makes a living as a POS operator.

She wondered what the person expected her to do, adding that she loves business, and a POS operator is the only job within her reach at the moment.

The lady lamented her predicament, saying she didn't deserve it at all, as she just wants to work hard and change her story.

She admitted that she feels like giving up. Words overlaid on her sad TikTok video read:

"Another day someone reminded me I am a graduate yet doing ordinary POS business.

"What should I rather be doing, I asked again?

"I love business and this is the only one I can start for now.

"I don't deserve this at all.

"I just want to hustle and change my story and nothing more.

"I feel like giving up already."

POS operator's lamentation triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the POS operator's post below:

Agent Victor said:

"This same business gives me 15- 20k daily? how is it common? how many graduate or master degree holders make such amount?"

user45870391182026 said:

"Am doing pos too but I have bought so many things for my family, my mother is a widow but we don't lack, money is in pos business."

Udor Ego na Asia 🇦🇪🇻🇳🇦🇮 said:

"Education is not a scam but nigeria education is a scam bcos after everything no good work without big connection."

Zee_W said:

"Education is no longer a guarantee that you’re going to succeed. Welcome to 2025."

CHRISTIAN GIRL ✝️✝️✝️✝️ said:

"Sis don’t ever let what people say gt to you, this are dsame people if u go broke dey won’t even render any help……in my workplace majority of the POS operators are graduates and are making it big in this POS business."

Sunday imaobong said:

"I'm a graduate in uni port doing the same business and I'm proud of it than working for somebody at the end of the month they pay you biscuits money."

Diamond 25 said:

"Just like when my aunty that's related to me mocked me in ndoro market BCS I escorted my best friend that's getting married to the market to buy foodstuffs for her big day. I cried but I left it for God he knows the best."

