A Nigerian lady who sells shoes has shared a video showing the contrast between her academic journey and her business

In a video, she claimed that she graduated from school with first class honours but ended up as a shoe vendor

Social media users who came across the video applauded her academic performance and encouraged her

A video shared on TikTok showed the present situation of a brilliant Nigerian lady who expected to thread the path of a high-flying corporate career.

In a video, the lady who's now a shoe vendor proudly revealed her academic achievements, having graduated with first-class honours from a five-year course.

Shoe vendor shares academic journey Photo credit: @vogue_soles/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

First-class graduate now a shoe vendor

Her TikTok page @vogue_soles offered a glimpse into her past, with a photo of her donning her graduation regalia.

The video, which highlighted the contrast between her academic success and entrepreneurial venture, touched social media users who reacted in the comments.

Many praised her academic prowess and encouraged her to continue thriving in her business.

"And this vendor been graduate with first class 4.85 GPA that year. First class honours in the mud," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of first-class graduate

The TikTok video sparked lots of comments from netizens.

@Elaine_hairs said:

"The fact that you still do your business with so much knowledge ehh I just know say you sabi book."

@__ADE_!FE commented:

"Ahn ahnnn Scholarrrr."

@Fisayo reacted:

"Omo e mean say you over read be that? May God come through for you hun."

@Hair vendor in Lagos said:

"E still dey useful, I don know you be genius with your content already."

@user5142657149209 said:

"God favour will locate you. Your first class no go be in vain cos it's a lot. A good well probably job I pray for you."

@Mify Beauty Store reacted:

"Chaii! Nah why she too sabi business o."

@ife_oluwar_ said:

"Ceo wey be scholar too."

@Resin byRosey and craft said:

"Aah you use android to take product photos and it comes out really nice."

@Aimys_perfumery stated:

"Me wey just dey come back from where I go collect my result."

@Tshirt vendor in osogbo said:

"Send me your cv I go find something to do."

@Precious reacted:

"E dey obvious say you sabi book so the book no waste."

@Adeoluwa commented:

"Only business wey you carry for your head na your own."

@morennie asked:

"Ohh chimm where your certificate con Dey?"

@Lyhart_store On IG said:

"You still dey same road."

@The Fragrance Shop added:

"Which course abeg."

Watch the video below:

First-class graduate becomes interior designer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who graduated with first-class honours in architecture recently secured her first job as an interior designer.

In a viral video clip, she transformed a two-bedroom flat in Lekki into a stunning short-let apartment.

