A Nigerian food vendor got really emotional after being unable to make any sale during the start of her business

It was gathered that the food vendor cooked 21 plates of rice but nobody purchased any of the food and she had to return home with them

Massive reactions trailed the post on TikTok as many netizens stormed the comments section to react

A Nigerian food vendor's first day in business ended in disappointment, leaving her with a batch of unsold food and a heart full of emotions.

The lady, who had invested a lot in the business, was heartbroken as she returned home with 21 unsold plates of rice.

Lady says friend who started food business could not make sales. Photo credit: @serah226/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Food vendor disappointed on first business day

The post about her experience was shared by her friend, @serah226 on TikTok, drawing lots of reactions and messages of support from concerned netizens.

Many took to the comments section to express their sympathy and share words of encouragement for her.

Others questioned the vendor's decision to cook a large quantity of food, hoping to attract customers on her first day.

"Life so private nobody knows my friend started a business and didn't make any sales on the first day. Just 21 plates of rice," the video's caption read.

Lady says friend who started food business could not make sales. Photo credit: @serah226/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as food vendor gets disappointed

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

The @theweeklychop added:

"You should have done sampling with it. I also recently just started a food business but cause I didn’t know what to do, I did sampling first and collected some contact, then said food was available for sale like 3 days later, then said sales weren’t great and are still not great yet, but it’s getting better cause the sampling opened up orders and people who tasted referred some friends to me tooo. I’m still considering doing another sampling you should try that tooo." to the post was overwhelming, with some TikTok users praising the vendor's hustle and urging her to keep pushing forward.

@Adebiyi Ajayi said:

"Where are you located? I need 30-50 plates no jokes I wanna share it for those in need."

@Hk said:

"Just continue too post the process on how you cooking and packing you will get orders with TikTok."

@Supreme chef said:

"It happens people do rush my fruit parfait but for two days I no sell I believe I go sell tire this remaining week."

@Molecular said:

"You can do a free sample like in a small container, try to make videos about it boosts sales and gives positive brand image."

@KEN'S KITCHEN said:

"Don't quit because of this, consistency looks like nothing is happening but keep the flag flying."

@SIRIXCOBA said:

"I think it's better u do order and I cook like dey order what they want and then u cook it for them."

@Constantine789 added:

"What went wrong is u never announced that u are starting a food business, if u are the friendly type u should have told everyone probably in your hostel or around u and let few people sees u cooking that way they will know."

See the post below:

Businesswoman laments over poor sales

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady cried out on TikTok after using all her savings to purchase artificial hair for sale.

According to the heartbroken lady, she is yet to make a sale after two months of kicking off the business.

Source: Legit.ng