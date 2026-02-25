For graduating with a first-class from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), a boss threw a surprise party for her personal assistant

A heartwarming video has shown the UNILAG graduate's emotional reaction after she arrived at the party organised in her honour

Social media users have reacted to the party clip, as people congratulated the graduand and commended her boss for the thoughtful gesture

In honour of her personal assistant, Toheebat Shittu, who graduated from UNILAG with a first-class degree, a proud Nigerian boss threw a surprise party for her.

A video of the party was shared on TikTok and triggered mixed reactions.

Boss speaks highly of UNILAG graduate

Commenting on her thoughtful gesture, the boss, via the company's TikTok handle @honeycraftfoodies, spoke highly of Toheebat, noting that she is very hardworking, diligent and gracious in every sense.

Toheebat's boss also highlighted how she was able to balance school with work, stressing that it was no small feat, but she pulled it off effortlessly and exceptionally.

The proud boss congratulated Toheebat for her first-class degree, appreciating her for all she has poured into her brand.

"There’s a saying that; Wherever you find yourself, be good and nature will reward you✨.

"If you know our brand, you’ve definitely seen her, always present, always intentional, always holding things together behind the scenes. Our PA has been hardworking, diligent, and gracious in every sense.

"And today, we celebrate her for graduating with a First Class from the prestigious University of Lagos. 🎓✨ Balancing school and work is no small feat, but she did it effortlessly and exceptionally well.

"At Honeycraft, we believe that if you’ve done well, you deserve well. So we decided to surprise her with a special convocation celebration , because excellence deserves to be honored.

"Congratulations, Toheebat Shittu.

"Thank you for all you’ve poured into this brand. This is only the beginning of greater heights," the boss' statement read.

The short clip showed an emotional Toheebat, close to tears, as guests hugged and celebrated with her at the colourful occasion.

A flex banner congratulating her on her academic achievement was spotted at the event.

D.a.M.i.L.o.L.a said:

"Congratulations Toheebat…. God Bless You Boss @Honeycraft."

JAYBEETHEREALTOR said:

"Wow, this is so thoughtful. Congratulations scholar."

Abaya and bubu in Ikorodu said:

"Ohh the mummy in the hat is my big mummy here( customer), Allahuma barik."

dami❤️john✨️ said:

"This is so touching. God bless you both."

Gazelle’s Gourmet said:

"I pray my friend is appreciated like this because whatttt🥺 the energy she put in her boss business ehn❤️I pray she get good people with good heart like her when she starts her own business too."

