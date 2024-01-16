A Nigerian man has shared a video of a marketplace which has transformed into a bustling hub for the Point of Sale (POS) business

A TikTok video has gone viral showcasing numerous individuals engaging in POS transactions

The video sparked a debate among netizens with some highlighting the financial opportunities in the business

In a surprising TikTok video, a Nigerian man captured the vibrant scene of a marketplace which he referred to as the "POS International Market".

The footage shared by the man known as @agu_oyibo_lolo on TikTok, showcased a multitude of individuals, allegedly graduates, actively participating in POS transactions.

Man laments over state of the country Photo credit: @agu_oyibololo/TikTok.

Man shares video showing large number of POS operators

The video has garnered significant attention, drawing both praise and concern from netizens.

The surge in POS usage caught the attention of many with netizens acknowledging the financial prospects associated with the business.

Graduates who may have struggled to secure traditional employment are finding success and stability by venturing into the POS market.

The ease of setting up a POS business and the growing demand for cashless transactions have contributed to its popularity.

Several netizens have expressed their belief that the profitability of the POS business is the primary driver behind its surge in Owerri.

With the ability to earn a commission for each transaction, individuals are attracted to the potential monetary gains.

The allure of financial independence and the opportunity to generate a steady income have enticed many to venture into this field.

Reactions trail trending video of POS operators

De don reacted:

“But they collected 2k to vote hope Uzodimma.”

emmanuelcharles571 reacted:

“This country no balance.”

@user6840673050360 said:

“Is better than staying idle.”

@vivianUzionite reacted:

“Me way de street the make like 3k daily, de play ok.”

@user9622362035871 reacted:

“Life no balance for Nigeria.”

Noble Lizzy reacted:

“Remember those days I used to sell recharge cards and make phone calls like this.”

Sara Golden reacted:

“But this is not funny, but it is well.”

@MaryDominic reacted:

“Dey play I Dey make 10 to 15k every day for pos.”

Lovely Lovy reacted:

“I do POS for Lekki, I lost my job as a result of CBN wicked policies and since I have been applying for a job yet, I have to start doing POS na.”

Lady doing POS business weeps as N75k turns to paper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a shocking incident of a POS scam in Nigeria has surfaced online. A POS operator was duped of N75,000 by a crafty con artist who used counterfeit money to pay for a bank transfer.

In a now-viral TikTok video, the victim, a woman who runs a small shop with a POS terminal, was approached by the alleged scammer, pretending to be a customer. He requested to make a bank transfer of N75,000 from her POS machine and handed over a bundle of cash to her as payment.

However, she was horrified to find out later that the cash she received was actually paper notes that were carefully wrapped with genuine naira bills on the top and bottom. The scammer had managed to deceive her with his fake money and escape with her hard-earned money.

