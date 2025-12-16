After three years as an immigrant in Canada, a lady has acquired her first car and took to social media to celebrate it

Looking back on her life three years ago, the new car owner noted that she was struggling to survive then and adjusting to the new country

She inspired netizens with her new achievement, noting that where one starts doesn't define where the person will end

A lady based in Ontario, Canada, has celebrated getting her first car three years after she moved to the North American country as an immigrant.

She shared pictures of herself with her new car on TikTok.

According to the Nigerian lady, @olivia_edeh, three years ago, she was struggling to survive, paying tuition and adjusting to a new country.

The Nigerian added that she was also learning a whole new life three years ago. In her words:

"Got my first car after 3 years as an immigrant in Canada

"3 years ago...

"I was just trying to survive.

"Paying tuition.

"Adjusting to a new country.

"Learning a whole new life."

New car owner motivates netizens

The new car owner further said she achieved her new feat with no financing or shortcuts, but just consistency and patience. She wrote:

"Fast forward.

"No financing.

"No shortcuts.

"Just consistency and patience."

She motivated people, saying that where one starts does not define how the person will end. She encouraged people to keep pushing, noting that it adds.

"Where you start doesn't define how you'll end up.

"Keep going. It adds."

The lady appreciated God for the progress she has made in Canada.

View her TikTok post below:

Netizens react to lady's new car

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lad's new car below:

mygurlasia said:

"Proud of you."

Jae Abena ✨ said:

"Congratulations hun."

OgaDinma (Didi) Ezekwem said:

"Congratulations hun."

Largerthanlifealice 🇳🇬🇨🇦 said:

"This is amazing!! Congratulations."

Keekee said:

"Congratulations beautiful."

Delisa said:

"I’m so proud of you my darling."

__no.soul said:

"Congrats… I remember that feeling, no more standing in the cold waiting on the bus."

AJ said:

"Congratulations baby❤❤, you deserve all the beautiful things."

Sunflower🌻🇭🇹 said:

"Congratulations🥳🥳🥳i have mine too after 3 years in Canada."

