Lady Overjoyed as She Acquires Her First Car 3 Years after Moving to Canada, Flaunts it
- After three years as an immigrant in Canada, a lady has acquired her first car and took to social media to celebrate it
- Looking back on her life three years ago, the new car owner noted that she was struggling to survive then and adjusting to the new country
- She inspired netizens with her new achievement, noting that where one starts doesn't define where the person will end
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A lady based in Ontario, Canada, has celebrated getting her first car three years after she moved to the North American country as an immigrant.
She shared pictures of herself with her new car on TikTok.
According to the Nigerian lady, @olivia_edeh, three years ago, she was struggling to survive, paying tuition and adjusting to a new country.
The Nigerian added that she was also learning a whole new life three years ago. In her words:
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
"Got my first car after 3 years as an immigrant in Canada
"3 years ago...
"I was just trying to survive.
"Paying tuition.
"Adjusting to a new country.
"Learning a whole new life."
New car owner motivates netizens
The new car owner further said she achieved her new feat with no financing or shortcuts, but just consistency and patience. She wrote:
"Fast forward.
"No financing.
"No shortcuts.
"Just consistency and patience."
She motivated people, saying that where one starts does not define how the person will end. She encouraged people to keep pushing, noting that it adds.
"Where you start doesn't define how you'll end up.
"Keep going. It adds."
The lady appreciated God for the progress she has made in Canada.
View her TikTok post below:
Netizens react to lady's new car
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lad's new car below:
mygurlasia said:
"Proud of you."
Jae Abena ✨ said:
"Congratulations hun."
OgaDinma (Didi) Ezekwem said:
"Congratulations hun."
Largerthanlifealice 🇳🇬🇨🇦 said:
"This is amazing!! Congratulations."
Keekee said:
"Congratulations beautiful."
Delisa said:
"I’m so proud of you my darling."
__no.soul said:
"Congrats… I remember that feeling, no more standing in the cold waiting on the bus."
AJ said:
"Congratulations baby❤❤, you deserve all the beautiful things."
Sunflower🌻🇭🇹 said:
"Congratulations🥳🥳🥳i have mine too after 3 years in Canada."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian single mum struggling in Canada had received N107 million and a car from a White man.
Nurse in Canada buys her first car
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady working as a nurse in Canada had bought her first car.
Her hard work paid off when she was admitted into the nursing program at Ryerson University, from which she officially graduated in 2020. After passing the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), she landed her first nursing job and became a registered nurse.
Not only did she achieve professional success, but she also celebrated personal milestones, like buying her first car. Seven years later, she returned to Nigeria and joyfully reunited with her parents. Social media users joined the lady in celebrating her achievement.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng