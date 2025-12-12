A young lady has taken to social media to celebrate the success of her interracial marriage to a young White man

According to the Black lady, she met the young foreigner on a dating site and named the platform where it all began

Mixed reactions followed her marriage celebration post, as women drew inspiration from her online dating success

A lady, @krizzbialomazur, has announced getting married to a young White man, whom she met on a dating site.

She shared a video shoot for their traditional wedding, which showed them in matching native outfits.

A lady marries a White man she met on a dating site. Photo Credit: @krizzbialomazur

Source: TikTok

Taking a cue from the success of her interracial dating, she advised women to try meeting people on dating sites.

Her post caption suggested that she is in her early 20's while her partner is 23 years old. She wrote on TikTok:

"In your early 20's you will meet a 23 year old man on a dating site.

"It's important you give him a chance."

Some internet users begged her to name the dating site where they met, and she replied in the comment section:

"We met on Afrointroduction."

At the time of this report, the lady's video had garnered 66k views on TikTok.

A lady marries a foreigner she met on a dating site. Photo Credit: @krizzbialomazur

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

People celebrate interracial couple

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the couple's marriage below:

Aunty Cynthia😝 said:

"Omo them too like video call."

Danse nostalgia said:

"Met a 22 year old man on Tinder and he is the best."

ADANNA said:

"Do you have to pay before you reply and message."

Amilizer 💕 said:

"Awwwnn Baby girl share update."

nhyira said:

"I don't anytime I go there, I get scared."

dindu_070🌸✨🌹 said:

"So me wey won enter 20 next year and in my 300 lvl, make I give this white guy chance abi watin."

July 21 💕 said:

"Ok oooo I don't even know y my phone no get space again ooo."

Digitalgirl_hub said:

"Omo, I met a 25 year old he seems reasonable but I told him it can’t work, let me go back and look for him."

Ayomiplenty said:

"Which dating app pls, help my life cute couple."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had secured the heart of a White man she met online and married him.

Lady weds White lover she met online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had married a White man whom she met online.

The lovers with the TikTok handle, @priscaijeomavaldgeima, were dating online in a long-distance relationship before they decided to tie the knot. The long-distance relationship lasted for two years because they first met in 2021. They fell in love with each other after meeting online, and have taken their relationship to the next level.

A video seen on their TikTok handle showed the moment they celebrated their marital union. In another video, the lady declared that the long wait to be with her man was over. Another video also showed the new wife showing off a baby bump, meaning she was pregnant.

Source: Legit.ng