A lady said the whole of her house is wired with a lot of CCTV cameras meaning she is unable to leave the house without permission

According to the lady, the entire compound is monitored with the CCTVs making it impossible for her to sneak out of the compound

Many social media users are reacting to the video after seeing the number of screens and street corners covered by the CCTVs

A lady shared a video of her house showing how everywhere is being monitored with the use of CCTV cameras.

According to the lady, even street corners around her house are monitored with CCTVs.

A Nigerian lady shared a video showing how her house is wired with plenty of CCTV cameras. Photo credit: TikTok/@big_michy11 and Getty Images/Kypros.

The post was shared by @big_michy11 who said it is almost impossible for her to sneak and leave the house without permission.

She said she can't thinking of sneaking out of the house because surely, she would be caught.

Her words:

"Just sneak out of the house, nobody is going to know.' No even attempt am for my house, even till the end of our street road."

She showed the various screens through which the CCTV cameras feed footage to the monitor.

A lot of her followers went to the comment section to shared their experiences of being monitored by guardians.

The lady said she couldn't leave the house without permission, as she would be caught. Photo credit: TikTok/@big_michy11.

Reactions as lady shows the CCTVs in her house

@pearl$$$ said:

"Your own better sef, my own na human CTV camera."

@TCG said:

"This kind of strict upbringing raises the smartest criminal minds."

@BIG BABY 001 said:

"Nah only marriage fit give you freedom from this your house ooo."

@tsellelo said:

"Turn turn off the switch and get out."

@Sparkles Brand said:

"But wetin reach so? Wetin una Dey protect."

@kandy said:

"Your own good, Me na body guard always...I don't know how it feels to be alone."

@Anny~Quincy said:

"Same here, but we Dey pray am perfume comot, itt will be blur for some minutes."

@ËVIL VÅLÅSH said:

"Sneak out keh I will be saying hi to the camera and be going away, if I do oblee finish I go come back come recieve punishment."

@JUNE 09 said:

"No need to involve you, stay your house abeg."

@CÊÔ said:

"Off the camera when you're back on it again or disconnect the light."

@yourgirl_dimma said:

"Just off the solar for a minute then rub Vaseline on the camera, it’ll will blur. Thank me later."

@Jessy Gabriel said:

"Just say hi to the camera then rub am oii, everywhere go first blur then you go out but when you come back your eye go follow blur."

@mummyZaram said:

"If dey like make dem put am at end of de tunnel, I go still go were I wan go."

Bakery owner monitors shop with CCTV

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man narrated the story of how a bakery owner caught a staff who had been stealing from him.

The story was shared on X by a man who said he was the one who helped the bakery owner install the CCTV cameras.

After the hidden CCTV cameras were installed, it was discovered that a woman had been stealing flour, sugar and other things.

