A Nigerian lady shared a video showing an interesting conversation she had with her mother-in-law in the presence of her husband

The lady had reported her husband to her mother-in-law over what he was doing that she did not like

According to the lady, her husband was spending money without control, noting that he had bought one shirt at the cost of N40K,000.

Reactions have trailed a video showing a conversation between a Nigerian woman and her mother-in-law.

The woman had said there was something her husband did that didn't sit well with her, so she took the matter to her mother-in-law.

The lady says her husband bought a shirt for N40,000. Photo credit: TikTok/Mrs Ose.

In a video posted on TikTok by Mrs Ose, the woman was heard telling her mother-in-law how much her husband used to buy just one shirt.

The woman said her husband bought one shirt for N40K,000, suggesting he was spending money without proper control.

Her mother-in-law agreed with her that there was a need to control her son's spending.

Her mother-in-law agreed with her on controlled spending. Photo credit: TikTok/Mrs Ose.

She said children would soon come and her son would become responsible in caring for them.

People who saw the video appreciated the woman for being a good wife and for wanting her husband to spend less.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady reports husband to her mother-in-law

@Sammy Larry said:

"Your hair na how much madam."

@Tobiloba

"Be like say dem no train this boy.. for him mama presence. Zero orientation."

@Okhira Christy said:

"Your husband married a good woman and is lucky to have you. I have been watching ur videos, u re so friendly and respectful. Are you Esan?"

@executive_minister said:

"This petition is best standard practice in the world. we'll look into this matter."

@SHEDYOFAFRIRCA001 said:

"My shoe a lone na 50k, 35k 80k."

@Oma Igala said:

"Carry that 40k you dey pay for 1 shirt save 3 of the shirts money mount AC for mama ooo me don talk my own."

@Alex said:

"You re very lucky. One big happy family."

@32 said:

"My brother is generous, at least he dey maintain you."

@Mabel Monday said:

"You have a lovely husband family my sister."

@Andreas.Darton.Official said:

"The way the man dey respond annoyance they him voice, he nor dey cool with the topic discussion."

@GREATESTFORCE said:

"Leave my brother make buy shirt ooh God will always provide Esan men are blessed."

@Jake said:

"How much you think say them dey sell shirt? You no thank God say he see shirt buy for almost 40k."

@Boma fubara okechukwu: said:

"Lolz your mother inlaw is good. May the Lord bless ur home."

