A young Nigerian man has shown off his spacious apartment at a time when many people are hunting for tiny spaces in Lagos state.

The man entered his flat through a narrow lobby that had his yellow-painted generator placed close to the wall.

A young man shows off his bedroom and furniture in his rented flat. Photo source: @miliskyb17

Spacious modern room with artwork

Giving a full view of his two-bedroom apartment, the man showcased his parlour and how wide it was with his flat screen TV placed comfortably on the wall.

His full set of his chairs was well placed, leaving enough room for his exotic-looking centre table. Behind his TV screen was a studio wall that gave the room a modern look.

The young man (@miliskyb17) had framed artwork adorning different spots on his walls. Dermacating his room and his parlour was a small lobby that housed his washing machine.

A young man who showed his apartment says he lives alone. Photo source: @miliskyb17

Ensuite bedroom with cool furniture

His room looked big with a wardrobe sitting at the far corner of the space. There was also a big shoe rack. Despite how wide his bedframe was, there was still some legroom to move around.

The ensuite room had a bath that also had a water closet. It was properly tiled. Many people who saw his apartment said his house could never be in Lagos.

He later confirmed it was in Ogun state.

prettyprisca said:

"Pls change ur bedroom curtain colour to plain gray, I don't like that colour."

Mc_Obozo said:

"All I no is, this ain't Abuja, Lagos, PH or any major city."

He replied:

"Ogun state."

BAE & MORE EXTENSION said:

"And a girl will meet and automatically think he’s now ready to settle down,instead make she flex her few months Dey go."

Spk said:

"Baba pick one babe put for house."

Tomyoung asked:

"How many bedrooms?"

He replied:

"2 bedrooms."

Fatima said:

"There’s really nothing sweeter than living alone. See how beautiful and calm the place is. Once you start accommodating people, everything scatters and peace disappears, they would turn everything upside down."

Eunice said:

"I can come live with you and you’d be comfortable if you don’t mind."

Beauty Peace said:

"Are u not lonely? Let me come joor i can sing ohh while u play the guitar."

Onyinye said:

"No sha allow landlord enter inside your house …make I cry finish fest I go explain."

Rayo’s Bloom Beauty said:

"U don’t need a roommate? I can cook and clean o."

