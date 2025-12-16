A young lady shared a video online showing how her landlady's son messed up some clothes washed and kept outside

A tenant had washed the clothes and sprayed them outside on a line to dry, but came and discovered palm oil on the clothes

A lot of social media users said they would not take such behaviour from anyone, not even the mother of their landlord

Social media users are reacting to a video of a lady who showed what her landlord's mother did.

According to the lady, a tenant had washed some clothes and kept them outside to dry, only to come and discover that the clothes had been soiled.

A Nigerian lady accused her landlord's mother of pouring oil on a tenant's clothes. Photo credit: TikTok/@just_that_girllll.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted by @just_that_girllll, the lady showed how palm oil was used to mess up almost all the clothes hung on the line to dry.

The lady said it was her landlord's mother who used palm oil to mess up the clothes.

The video is captioned:

"Your landlord's mother struck again. I don see a lot in this house. Assuming it's my clothes, I would have shown my shege."

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows what landlord's son did to her

@belleinstlye said:

"Paste location na this kind compound I Dey like live."

@Muna Miles said:

"Silent is power with this you will forever be mercy Johnson. No loud your revenge cos who neglect signs go see wonders."

@EMMANUEL ESEOGHENE said:

"I go pack my valuables small small first, empty my cylinder inside the room, the rest na story."

@Eni hams the brand said:

"Hey you know those black ants?The big ones pour am for her clothes when h know she’s about to pack them …you’re welcome 🤗 also u can rub that werepe leaves that use to scratch..rub ur while the clothes are wet."

@Annie Joel said:

"Try dey hot soak peeled unripe plantain inside for 24 if dem hang their clothes pure am put dem go testify dem go do change of wardrobe."

@CHINELO said:

"Nne which side you Dey live?, if na east i fit help you waybill AGBARA, just wear glove once you want to drop it on her clothes , sit back and enjoy the show."

@Jollofina said:

"Wait for when they wash,open hypo sachet very tiny and do your own back."

@NONSO!! said:

"Is this school hostel or normal tenant house?"

@Viral_Glory said:

"Them no Dey sell cane for your area? I fit waybill for you spoil the rod and spare the child. Abi no be so Una Dey talk ham?"

@VITAMIN K VIBES said:

"Some of us na landlord but we still decide stay rent bi be memes oo ..na her son first start to build house …house when you go put fire on a low people no go even suspect you."

Source: Legit.ng