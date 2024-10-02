A Nigerian man has shared how his life took a turn for the worse after making a huge sacrifice for his girlfriend

According to the young man, he trained his girlfriend in school and also sold his properties to send her abroad

Unfortunately, the lady betrayed him when she got to the United Kingdom and followed another man

A Nigerian man's heartbreaking story of love, sacrifice, and betrayal has gone viral on social media, leaving many netizens in shock.

In a trending video posted on TikTok, the man who was visibly in pain shared his emotional story with netizens.

Man goes from grace to grass

Once a successful entrepreneur with two Mercedes-Benz cars, a house, and a thriving business, his life took a drastic turn for the worse after making immense sacrifices for his then-girlfriend.

The young man had selflessly sponsored her education from 100 level, sold his properties to fund her overseas relocation, and even registered the cars in her name.

However, his generosity was repaid with deceit as upon arriving in the United Kingdom, the lady abandoned him for another man.

The betrayal cut deep, leaving the man emotionally shattered. He confessed to getting a tattoo of her name, symbolising his devotion, only to be left with irreparable heartache.

His once-thriving business and possessions vanished, leaving him with nothing.

The video posted by @lordventures sparked an outpouring of support and empathy from viewers, who condemned the ex-girlfriend's actions.

"Everything just went down. The girl almost ruined my life. The two Benz I bought under her name. I even sold my properties to send her abroad. I sponsored her in school from 100 level. Right now she don follow another man go for abroad. I even drew a tattoo of her name. I lost everything. I don't think I can love again," he lamented.

Reactions as man shares heartbreaking story

Many TikTok viewers encouraged the heartbroken man to rebuild his life and focus on self-love.

@Authority0508 said:

"Naso I take carry belle for my babe and she denied."

@Marachi Graceful commented:

"Na all dis boys way love Annabella girls and Liv faithful girlfriend."

@Julove said:

"All the money wey you spend on her you for just risk am ontop man United over 1.5 you for see cash out at least."

@crownStàr said:

"If nah your fellow man you do all those things he no go forget you. Be wise bro."

@Prettyblack said:

"Some people go don carry her reach Babalawo since."

@Mr Roland Travel reacted:

"I'm planning to make a new song bro to bro I need your support."

@CAESAR said:

"I like as men dey learn the hard way, because dey will never collect advice from bro to bro."

@Morningstar EU said:

"This guy no be bro again, You even tattoo her name. That love manipulation."

@P@ÎÑ said:

"Damm, my brother that’s hurtful fair woman they aren’t the person who thought they were."

@៹𝑰𝒎✰𝗳ѻ₰𝓪✰ said:

"Those money gan spend it on your family and God would reward you a lot, Anyways I pray God return the good days for him."

@Piugrazia more grace added:

"Good. Na experience. Nor reason am too much. Try accept the mistake always. Nd make a way to correct ur life."

Man in pain after girlfriend betrayed him

