A Nigerian lady, @i_am_keturah, has announced online that she took someone else's sack bag home by mistake.

@i_am_keturah urged the original owner of the sack bag to send her a message on TikTok to reclaim the bag.

In a TikTok post, she displayed the food items contained in the sack bag. @i_am_keturah warned the owner of the sack to hasten up and come for his bag before she finishes his foodstuffs.

"If you took bus from Iwo Road to Ogbomoso/Ilorin and the sack you took wasn't yours Abeg reach me asap before I finish your foodstuff," she wrote.

Her post implied that the person had also mistakenly ended up with her sack bag.

Reactions trail sack lady mistakenly took

VALENTINE CAKE AND GIFT SHOP said:

"Same thing happened…mine was even baco bag….fortunately the person sef they stop for Ilorin."

🍀PRAISE🦋 said:

"Na so one lady wan carry my sack,the sack was the same thing except what I used to tie it,omo see the way I shout."

Bukola Thrift Hub 🛍️🛍️ said:

"I love the fact that you say reach me before I finish your foodstuffs."

Gracious my love 💙✈️ said:

"Honestly,something this happened to my mum last December.She was on her way to ibadan after getting her items from Lagos and driver mistakenly drop all her market with someone else going to ibadan."

OmolabakeAsaOlohunadun said:

"Na so one person carry my cloth inside motor replace mine with plenty eran odun wey Dem want share for Lagos."

Nanaclothings22 said:

"Take it to the park the other person too will be looking for u to return urs."

JOLA🥰💞❤️ said:

"Lmao,this happened to me before o😂😔.The person don open ham,so I felt she took out of it before retuning it cuz she delayed before returning it when I contacted her😂😔.And nah herbs dey her on sack."

styledbyceecee24 said:

"I dey find my bag oh😭, I forgot a red and blue shuttle bag. Clothes, toiletries, straightener, hot comb and other stuffs . At the park they said someone else took it."

Swagun2010 said:

"Omoh I remember when I was coming from Lagos I forget my bag full of my clothes and money ,I don reach house before I remember cause e no Dey inside boot and I just carry the one wey Dey inside boot."

