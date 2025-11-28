A young lady has been thrown into deep mourning after her parents passed on at the same period

The heartbroken lady shared photos on TikTok showing how she mourned her parents were inseparable

Her mother and father were laid to rest side by side, and the photos of the grave stirred strong emotions online

A Nigerian lady and her family members were thrown into deep mourning after the lost two people at the same period.

The lady shared her touching story on TikTok and a lot of people who saw it joined her to mourn the great losses.

According to @diarhy240 who shared the heartbreaking story, her parents' passing was like a mystery.

The lady posted photos of her parents standing hand in hand in love when they were still alive.

She showed she and her sister holding the photos of her parents after they passed away.

Also, one of the photos showed their grave as they were laid to rest side by side.

She said:

"Life without my Best gift. Miss you both so much."

Reactions as lady mourns her parents

@Chab said:

"Jesus, my condolences. How did this happen?"

@ÂLËX said:

"Why the both of them."

@JUSTPEACE said:

"How did you bear this? My deepest condolences."

@Vicky is shadow banned said:

"Sorry! I'm the only person dat understand aw you felt."

@AlfredGotWicked said:

"Since I lost my mum November I never gather myself again."

@Arabella said:

"God! So sorry dear I lost both parents too."

@_FÏÐEŁ said:

"They both wanted to stay together even at the end…. What an endless love."

@Dumbiri.G said:

"I pray our mom and dad live long."

@KULTURE said:

"I feel your pain. My both parents died in my presence. RIP 🪦 to the lost soul."

@mhiz Gift thrift City said:

"Wait oo both parents at once?? Blood of Jesus."

@ruthy said:

"Chioo your mom and dad same time Omor so painful take Heart sis❤️God will surely guide and protect you and your siblings for mommy and daddy okay."

@Simeon Dessey said:

"This was my ordeal 2015. My condolences dear."

@zinny pearl said:

"When I saw this I shouted Jesus! So sorry. My condolences."

@Uchechukwu said:

"My Dad left, my mom left too😭😭….. I feel shattered, empty and can’t even go a day without thinking about them. My condolences stranger, everything will be fine."

@Simiri Webworld said:

"Why did I come online this morning. Oh my God.. My dear please accept my condolences."

@kharinabenco_hairs said:

"This was my family Jan 2023… my both parents were buried same day… the pain never goes away.. I just be learning to live with the pain. My condolences to you."

