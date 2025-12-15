A Nigerian man said he gave someone a ride but the kind gesture ended in tears as the person took a valuable item from his car

A Nigerian man has come on social media to share his experience after he gave a stranger a ride in Makurdi, the capital of Benue state.

Ojowu Jonah Adaikwu said he gave the man he gave the man his power bank so he could charge his phone when they were on their way to Abuja.

However, when the stranger alighted from the car, he forgot to collect his power bank.

The story goes:

"I gave a lift to one Destiny of APIN from Makurdi to Abuja yesterday and even gave him my power bank to charge his phone. Based on the discussion we had with respect to his contract which is terminating this month, I gave him my number so we could discuss later on with respect to property marketing. I asked him to flash me so I could get his number but since he had ulterior motive to take away my power bank, he said he would call me later but he never did. I later realised he took my power bank away. It is over 15 hours now and he is yet to call. Well, Destiny, if that is your real name or not but since you pronounced it as your name, let it be known to you that I didn't gift you the power bank and will never gift it to you under the current circumstances. Return my power bank, you have my phone number but I don't have yours."

Reactions as man shares his experience after giving someone a lift

Edoh Okoh said:

"Bro just hold on first, APIN national office is in Apo resettlement by ORS hotel, why not go there tomorrow n confirm. He too might be trying to reach you too."

Sule Akoche said:

"The reason why sometimes you see people driving without giving a lift and you will think he or she is wicked.. It's unfortunate brother."

Sunday Ajonye said:

"Human being with dubious character. This is stealing by trick. May God help you to recover it."

Muyiwa Alade said:

"Give me the guys details. APIN is a familiar terrain."

