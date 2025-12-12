A Nigerian man has shared his thoughts about two notable individuals after a video of them surfaced on the Internet

Amid speculations, the young man shared his opinion about the possibility of marriage between the two

He mentioned the alleged reason Apostle Joshua Selman hasn’t formally asked his friend, Sandra Areh, to marry him

A Nigerian man has reacted to the trending video of a notable pastor, Apostle Joshua Selman, and a lady who is named Sandra Areh.

The video of the notable man of God and the lady recently surfaced on social media, showing the moment he visited a location where she was celebrating her birthday to celebrate with her and pray for her.

Nigerian man reacts to viral video

Many individuals immediately attached meaning to the video after it surfaced online, with many speculating a romantic relationship between the two. But at the time of writing this report, there is no official statement or news report confirming that the two are in any romantic relationship or have had anything unusual together, aside from being just friends.

As the speculation grows, a man, @afolabimicheals, joined those speculating about the possibility of a relationship between Apostle Joshua Selman and Sandra Areh, also known as Lady Sandra.

Speaking about the two, he mentioned a reason he feels the man of God might not have started a romantic relationship with Lady Sandra after he watched a video of them together.

His statement read:

"I have a feeling Apostle is waiting for God’s approval for marital bliss before he can take any action. The long wait is painful and exhausting; even the followers are anxious about what is going on."

Reactions as Selman celebrates Sandra

@itsangelash shared:

"They are getting married this Saturday. But as for the long wait, surely we cannot say it is God. It’s his own decision as a man. But look at how he has built his ministry. He is now a household name. Who know if he married her earlier maybe it would have disrupted the ministry."

@Fifisuga added:

"For how many years? Please be truthful."

@Blessonate stated:

"So many unserious people in christiandom, what is the meaning of this? You are the ones waiting for something that will never happen. The lady is the one that this whole will hurt most."

@OGOKAYODE wrote:

"You people are doing rubbish and yoh know it but I will keep telling you that God isn't in this performative shows. Deception no dey work for God. We've been there and we know what we see."

@itsEvaEve stressed:

"I mean,.. you can't be that close to the apostle Joshua Selman and carry nothing!"

@henro006 noted:

"She don't turn birthday to prayer session. If I dey there, I for don move. Even the bible say that there is time for everything."

@Femi_Daveed said:

"Notice that the gal holding the camera didn't fall like the rest??? Holy Spirit knows that camera is expensive....my God no dey cos problem for person at all."

