A man has rebuked interior designer Sandra Areh over her conduct when Apostle Joshua Selman showed up at her birthday party

The man believes Sandra was carried away by the moment and pointed out something wrong she did to the apostle

He warned that the apostle should not be pressured into any marriage by the internet, urging people to wait for God's time

A man, Friday Lawani, has criticised Sandra Areh, an interior designer, for her conduct during Apostle Selman's visit on the occasion of her birthday party.

A video of Sandra clinging to Selman at her birthday party raised eyebrows and sparked dating rumours online.

A man faults Sandra Areh's behaviour during Apostle Selman's visit.

Why man faulted Sandra Areh

In a Facebook post, Lawani stated that Sandra was carried away by the moment and that she shouldn't have held Selman in that manner.

He said he doesn't care if the duo have been friends for decades, and maintained that it was inappropriate for Sandra to have clung to the apostle, who is popular for preaching holiness, as they are not yet married.

Lawani claimed that the apostle quickly moved away from Sandra to escape her emotional display. He warned that the cleric should not be pressured into marriage, but rather people should wait for God's time. He wrote:

"To me, Sandra was carried away. She shouldn't have held Apostle Selman in that manner. They are not yet married, and the man is a popular pastor who preaches holiness. I dont care if they have been friends for 40 yrs but so long they're not yet married, it's a no no for me.

"Apostle quickly moved from her was the only way he could escape it. Why was she now crying when she saw Apostle? The camera arrangements and paparazzi was unnecessary at this point. Apostle shouldn't be pressured into any marriage by the internet. Let us wait for God's time."

A man faults Sandra Areh for clinging to Apostle Joshua Selman.

See the man's post below:

Apostle Selman: Man's observation stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Oka Linda said:

"She really likes him alot. I can imagine her love for him. I feel she should move on except Apostle has promised her marriage shaa."

Amicable God'sglory Eyefoh said:

"Even if u swallow magnet u no fit attract sense for this matter.

"Make una Rest abeg."

Austin Beshi said:

"It doesn't matter the way she held him, she is his daughter and she loves him very much. He is her Piller and the reason for her growth. Let me tell you the greatest blessing she has ever had was to join Koinonia, and today she occupies a top position in the church. Allow her to celebrate, pls we too dey judge unnecessarily on meaningless things and before you know it, it becomes a problem. Maybe you are a content creator but pls respect Apostle Joshua Selman and pull down this post."

Charity Adayilo Limbo Zakka said:

"She wasn't carried away, you are the one who was carried away with evil thoughts. Aside being friends, he's still her father in the lord. Imagine i meet Jesus face to face today, I will grab his leg in the same manner and I won't let go till he blesses me. Did Apostle bless her by praying for her? Yes. When your mind is corrupt, you see everything in that light."

Esther Tony Esin said:

"When e reach your turn, climb your papa head.

"Someone knelt down and held the man's leg as a show of submission and totally out of excitement.

"So if it was a holy hug, hell for scatter..."

Old video: Selman speaks on marital status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Joshua Selman had opened up about his marital status in an old video.

The clergyman had surprised guests at Sandra’s birthday party, where he called her “my love.” His affectionate words caused a stir. During the gathering, Selman also prayed fervently for Sandra, who was seen clinging to him in appreciation.

Amid claims that he and Sandra have known each other for more than two decades, Apostle Joshua Selman, in a 2022 interview, confirmed that he was single. He disclosed that he had been able to deal with 'sisters and ladies' through personal principles and values.

