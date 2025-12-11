A legal practitioner, Barrister Atanda Olatunji, has called on Lady Sandra Areh to act fast as rumours about her relationship with Apostle Joshua Selman grow

Atanda noted that Sandra has been with the renowned Nigerian preacher for over a decade and observed from her birthday pictures that she gets Selman's special attention

While there has been no official confirmation of Sandra's relationship with Selman, suggested a legal move that the interior designer must make before it is too late and offered to be of assistance

Barrister Atanda Olatunji, a Nigerian legal practitioner, has advised Apostle Joshua Selman's rumoured love interest, Lady Sandra Areh, to get the preacher to sign an agreement of promise to marry, or she risks losing her legal stand.

This comes amid speculation that Sandra is in a relationship with Selman, which was further heightened by his affectionate display and her emotional reaction at her recent birthday party.

Lawyer offers help to Sandra Areh

In a lengthy Facebook post, Atanda noted that Sandra, an interior designer, has been with the apostle for more than 15 years and enjoys some closeness to him, which has not gone unnoticed to members of the public.

He warned that Sandra should not cry foul later in the future after she loses her legal stand because she failed to get the apostle to sign an agreement of promise to marry her.

According to Atanda, Sandra has a lot to lose if Selman does not eventually marry her, as her closeness to him has driven away potential suitors for years.

He offered to help Sandra draft the agreement at no cost, and maintained that he is certain the lady loves the apostle so much.

He fears Sandra might do something harmful if Selman presents someone else for marriage. His message to her read:

To Selman, the barrister advised that he should be conscious of his public opinion and his close relationship with Sandra. In his words:

"My Advice to Apostle Selman himself.

"As a prominent single pastor with a lot of ladies already dreaming of marrying him,

"Apostle Selman should be conscious of public opinion on his rather close relationship with this lady, those pictures and gestures, which people have noticed come yearly on her birthday, should be avoided.

"Ignorance of the law is no excuse."

Lawyer's advice to Sandra Areh stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's advice below:

Florence Obafemi said:

"No matter what people said, if a man has not formally said marry me, do not assumed he wants to marry you."

Onyinye Bright said:

"Apostle is those brothers that see ladies as their sisters ooo. He might end up marrying someone else."

Apostle Esther Dzanjalimodzi said:

"If a man wants to marry he doesn't take ages, madam Sandra you are delaying your offspring to go to school early."

Likita Sayee said:

"You funny sha, so public opinion is better than God's opinion abi? You can't tell a man that is spirit filled the mind of God concerning his life."

Joy Promise said:

"That's only if the apostle "asked her to wait for him" na. What if she's only assuming the man might marry her thereby rejecting every other suitors."

Mary Ehwerhemuepha Fole said:

"This might seem like a joke but it is the truth. I pray Apostle and this lovely lady has a special agreement otherwise it will be too painful if Apostle doesn't marry her.

"Make Apostle marry so that single ladies can rest naaa."

Sandra Areh: Bassey adds weight to speculation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey had hinted at the status of Sandra Areh in Apostle Selman's life.

In a surprise appearance, Apostle Selman called Sandra “my love” in front of thrilled guests. The declaration led to screams of excitement from guests, many of whom had speculated about the nature of their relationship for years.

Adding weight to the speculation, gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, a close friend of Apostle Selman, took to Instagram to publicly acknowledge Sandra’s special status.

Source: Legit.ng