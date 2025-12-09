A lady who got married to a pastor has publicly disclosed something intriguing she discovered about her husband

The pastor's wife admitted that she wished someone had warned her about it before they walked down the aisle

Mixed reactions have followed the pastor's wife's observation, with some women sharing their experiences about their pastor husbands

A pastor's wife has pointed out something unusual she noticed about her husband.

In a TikTok post, she said she wished someone had warned her about it before their marriage.

What pastor's wife discovered about her husband

The pastor's wife's video began with her face and then a scene of her husband on his phone while seated on a chair.

She said she discovered that her husband talks to himself and that he always mutters under his breath.

Words overlaid on her TikTok video read:

"POV: You married a pastor.

"I wish somebody warned me.

"because I found out my husband...

"He talks to himself.

"He is always muttering under his breath.

"It can happen anywhere, anytime."

She occasionally shares content about their life as a couple on their TikTok handle @lifewiththeizuchukwus.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail pastor's wife's observation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's wife's observation below:

JNR APOSTLE COMRADE MIRACLE said:

"Only pastors can relate because."

Labi said:

"My pastor does something."

A. Larissa YPW said:

"Mine does same I guess they are same."

KemiOtoko said:

"Mine does this, breaks out in tounges and shouts thank you Jesus in public."

Lekau Makgathe said:

"Talking to himself mostly is that, he thinks of deep matter that can't find someone to share them with. If you can get him to start speaking more it will cease."

Chacha Charity said:

"Am not a pastor but l do that always preaching to myself or praying in tongues my husband thinks am weird."

apostlegodspower100 said:

"We do pray, that’s why we do such always😂😂, speaking in tongues (Holy Ghost)."

