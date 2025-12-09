A Nigerian lady was taken aback when she saw the amount of money that an elderly woman came to the bank to withdraw

In a trending video, she disclosed the amount and expressed her amazement at the woman's intelligence at her age

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as netizens shared their various opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lady was left in disbelief after witnessing an elderly customer request a huge withdrawal at a bank.

According to her, she had not anticipated seeing someone of that age handle such a large financial transaction with ease.

Lady astonished as an elderly woman visits bank to withdraw almost N500,000.

Elderly woman withdraws almost N500k at bank

In the video she posted through her handle @chinagorom, she narrated how she had encountered the older woman seated inside the banking hall, calmly filling out a withdrawal slip.

She claimed that the woman was trying to collect an amount that was almost half a million naira.

This really surprised her, not only because of the money involved but also because the elderly customer managed the entire process independently.

"I saw her in the bank trying to withdraw money. At her age, she can still withdraw close to N500k. I shock," the video's caption read.

Lady captures the moment an elderly woman visited bank to withdraw almost N500,000.

Reactions trail clip of elderly woman at bank

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Kelvina Kelvin said:

"The power of education."

@loveee said:

"She is a teacher I know her."

@BaseAbooki reacted:

"She must be a retired teacher or nurse."

@CHACHANATION said:

"Old but educated."

@Achalugo said:

"Until Dey arrest one person for posting someone u don’t know."

@Mimi reacted:

"Power of education."

@daughterofzion said:

"She's probably an educationist."

@HDD Trend House said:

"There are cameras everywhere watching us, even my little son said the woman is writing now why are they laughing."

@Lucha Favour Konyi reacted:

"What is wrong with her withdrawing her money wuna too do for this app."

@Austin celeb said:

"Those kind mama can hide thier details!!!! I you look to much you’re a suspect."

@Luchy said:

"No na person mama she dey video like this. What’s funny?"

@LEO DORK said:

"So all of una for this comment section one talk say if una do old una no go fit write?? What a shame and u go school??"

@fashionistar reacted:

"What's funny? Must you make everything you see? Pray that you'll reach her age."

@Becky rose said:

"Doing well she can read and write not like some people well done grandma."

@Ebubechukwu added:

"No suprise say she sabi book."

@Alowizzy said:

"Pls at times you have to know that taking someone picture or even doing a video without the person's consent is against the law of disseminating information in the public place. before you video anyone ask for their consent. Pls be guided."

See the post below:

'Big woman' stops bankers from working

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that for over 34 minutes, banking activities at a bank were almost halted as an angry woman expressed her displeasure in a wild manner.

The woman made a live video as she stopped bankers from attending to customers over N100k deductions made to her account.

