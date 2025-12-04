Little Girl Refuses To Pull Christmas Shoe Bought For Her After Testing it, Video Goes Viral
- A little girl has refused to remove the Christmas shoe her mother bought for her after wearing it for testing at home
- In a funny video which was shared on TikTok by her mother, the girl wore the shoe and slept off with on her leg
- The video sparked funny reactions among social media users many of whom said it reminded them of their childhood days
A little girl who just received her Christmas shoes from her mother but what she did next is trending on social media.
The girl's mother shared the video on TikTok to show social media users how the baby behaved after receiving the shoes.
In the video posted by @cynthkidscollection, the girl slept off with the shoe on her legs.
According to her mother, the baby refused to remove the Christmas shoe after it was worn on her for testing.
She said:
"My daughter has refused to remove the Christmas shoes I bought for her."
The baby girl was seep wearing the shoes as she does off as if she could not wait for Christmas to arrive.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as girl refuses to remove shoes
@Riah said:
"If e reach your turn wait till 25th."
@Officialcassandravivian said:
"Na from market my son dey wear em own come house. He’ll never remove it again."
@luchi's cakes and pastries said:
"If na you, you go remove am?"
@Nikky said:
"Mama pls where did you get de Shoe."
@NWOBI CHIMAMAKA CYNTHIA(BEKEE) said:
"Calm down mommy. You went make her oblee steeze reduce."
@Beautiful Oyinye said:
"All of us don experience this thing. leave her shoe madam."
@Jojo said:
"Chaiii... this is so me then sending plenty love to her."
@COMPUTER VILLAGE LAPTOP SELLS said:
"E good, who send you? It will cost U some biscuits and juice."
@lovediary said:
"Mum, I can relate, I remember I always wear new shoes or scandal to sleep."
@Queen Optimistic said:
"So we are in the same shoe, my own daughter na clothes ooooo I almost cry dat dey."
@Baby Josette said:
"Why are they like this? My wouldn’t remove her Christmas clothes yesterday so I had to wait till she was asleep."
@vicky said:
"Abeg leave my baby oooo,,, the shoe is soooo beautiful btw."
@Beauty Queen said:
"After seeing this video I remembered my kid sis, that’s how she behaves anytime they bought new clothes or shoe for her."
@uyaiwilliam said:
"Exactly what I faced. Mine wore her own till the next day."
@Edydazzle/ Diditong global said:
"Christmas don start already for her, allow her wear her new shoe."
Little bride displays nice dance
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a little girl who functioned as a little bride a wedding trended after social media users saw how she danced.
Lady who left Nigeria in July 2025 shares how her life changed for the better, video stirs reactions
The girl danced so well that she captured the attention of other wedding guests, some of whom used their phone cameras to record her.
After the video went viral on TikTok, many dance lovers insisted that the little girl made the wedding lively.
Source: Legit.ng
