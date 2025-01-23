A Nigerian lady married to a preacher has got the internet buzzing and triggered many women after sharing her experience

She gave people an insight into what happens on Sundays after church service and stunned people

Many women said they would have gone home earlier if they were in her shoes, while others said they can't marry a pastor

A pastor's wife has caused a stir online after she showed her followers on TikTok what her Sunday looks like after church service.

"POV: When you marry a pastor," she captioned the video

The lady married a pastor. Photo Credit: @nazywend24

Source: TikTok

In the short clip, their church service on Sunday ended at 11:00 am, but she remained behind because her husband was still occupied.

She waited and watched as the time kept going. The pastor's wife would check her time at intervals and show her potential viewers what the time said.

By 6:00 pm, they were still in the church, making it a total of seven hours spent after service ended. Many women said they would have gone home earlier if they were in her shoes.

Watch her video below:

Pastor's wife's post elicits mixed reactions

DammyGold said:

"If I no leave am for there make I no wetin cause am I no even get patience reach like this."

Bibiny.Fayth said:

"I like my pastor wife, na she dey first leave church 😂 and make nobody mistake call her mama o! Na Dr. Mabel we dey call am."

Chioma Judith said:

"Can never be me, anything wey you wan preach pass 2 hours omo no be me and you o 🤣🤣🤣I go disappear asap."

bishop wife stitches said:

"God know say I go leave am go house."

mercysunday542 said:

"Na why i nor fit be pastor wife cos i dey quick vex😹😹😹 i go leave am go hux immediately we close service."

RIB_TOUCH said:

"My late dad de leave my mama go house… e no even de follow us for early morning. He say e no be pastor."

Gracious 😘 😘 said:

"And you still stay there😂😂😂Emi ika ,moti japa😂 na even from aos I go tell am say I no Dey wait for am oo."

hermother'sdaughter💖 said:

"🤣🤣🤣I can relate my uncle is a pastor and whenever I follow am go church I gat wait till he is done I dey carry my afternoon food go church,I go even use childrenat lie down for children department."

