A Nigerian lady has publicly showcased her WhatsApp chats with a former lecturer who is obsessed with her

In the chats, the lecturer professed his love for her and promised to take care of her if she could give him a chance

The lady's replies to her ex-lecturer before she blocked him on WhatsApp have sparked mixed reactions online

A lady, Christiana, has caused a commotion on TikTok after displaying her chats with Mr Munir, her former lecturer, still obsessed with her.

"If e reach your turn no block am," she captioned her TikTok post.

Lecturer begs ex-student to date him

In the released chats, the lecturer said he could not stop thinking about her since she graduated. He admitted that he didn't know why she didn't like him.

Mr Munir noted that she used to smile at him when she was his student, but her attitude changed after he opened up about his feelings to her. He wrote:

"Since you graduated, I've been thinking about you all the time.

"I don't know why you don't like me.

"And u use to smile with me when we were in school, but ur attitude changed when I told you I liked you."

He begged Christiana to give him a chance, promising to take care of her. In her responses, the lady said she was not interested.

She said she could not date a lecturer and accused him of looking for someone to sleep with. She concluded by blocking him.

Read their chats in the video below:

Lady's chat with ex-lecturer stirs reactions

