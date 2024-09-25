A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming video showing his girlfriend's reaction to receiving an iPhone 16 Pro Max

In a video, the romantic man walked up to his girlfriend who was lying on a bed and presented the phone to her

The girl's reaction after receiving the gift touched the hearts of many who desired to find their heartthrobs

A romantic Nigerian man's surprise for his beautiful girlfriend has stolen the hearts of many online.

The heartwarming moment was captured on camera, showing the woman's excitement upon receiving a luxurious gift.

Girl overwhelmed as boyfriend gifts her iPhone 16 Pro Max Photo credit: @horlu_baby/TikTok.

Man gifts girlfriend iPhone 16 Pro Max

The video, posted by @horlu_baby on TikTok, began with the man approaching his partner as she relaxed on their bed.

With a discreetly wrapped box in hand, he revealed the surprise gift, an iPhone 16 Pro Max worth millions of naira.

The woman's initial curiosity turned to astonishment as she uncovered the premium device.

Her eyes widened in disbelief, and she sought confirmation from her partner about the real owner of the phone.

The moment she verified the gift's authenticity, her emotions overflowed and she embraced her boyfriend, expressing heartfelt gratitude and affection.

"Bought my girl iPhone 16 Pro Max. Her reaction is priceless," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man gifts girlfriend iPhone 16 Pro Max

Many users on TikTok praised the man's thoughtful gesture, while others envied the woman's fortunate encounter with her partner.

@Ms.Naana said:

"Omo who swear for me?? Release me ehhhhhh E don do!!"

@Eni_ola085 said:

"You see how she always have something to give in return at night. Very demure & classy."

@Meatychub said:

"God, God God God, Chinekenna, chukwuna, Jehovah bikozienu, Jesus bikonu."

@_Abahi said:

"Imagine she don set camera to unbox, and then she opens it to discover its a prank. Chaii."

@LIZZYBAE said:

"Be like say una need privacy. Make we log out for u. No be couples TikTok I been download oooooooooooooooooo."

@Omowumi Sulaiman said:

"And I get priceless reaction too oh, but babu surprise."

@Ini Ade added:

"Abeg which style you promise am wey make am buy you this one."

Caring man spoils wife with 2 kekes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man set the bar high on how husbands should appreciate their wives on their birthdays.

A video showed the moment his wife could not stop crying after he bought two brand new kekes for her and added an iPhone 14 with a diamond watch to the set of gifts.

Source: Legit.ng