A Nigerian mother was surprised when she opened her daughter's school bag and found some unexpected items inside

The mother made a video of the things she found and posted them online, noting that she has been looking for the items

The video sparked funny reactions on TikTok as a lot of parents who saw the video shared their experiences with their children at home

A mother who checked her little daughter's school bag came online to show netizens the items she found inside.

The mother was surprised when she opened the school bag and she found some household items in it.

According to the mother known as @hair_helen said she found a tube of toothpatse and remote control in the bag.

Apparently, her daughter put the items in her school bag and took them to school.

She said:

"I looked for that particular remote like a mad woman, turned my whole house upside down. I even tried calling my sis to know if she saw it but her number wasn't going. Out of frustration I told my husband I was looking for my remote. After I looked for it and gave up, boom! I opened my daughters bag and plenty things were happening inside, even toothpaste. I partly looked for it but because I had another one I was just like abeg I go see am later. Not knowing my ever active girl packed all to school."

A lot of parents in her comment section also shared their experiences with their child who often took things to school.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman shows things her daughter took to school

@callme _onyii said:

"My son took my pant to school."

@Oma_plate said:

"That remote wey u buy, abeg drop money for that bag."

@My skin and I said:

"God forbid a girl’s helping her mum reduce screen time while taking care of her hygiene and staying hydrated."

@Shantee of Asaba said:

"They probably asked them to bring random things to school."

@MUNAS BEAUTY LUXE_NG said:

"You get luck say she carry am come back."

@She's Ñèrry said:

"My junior sister took my printed presentation for my course to her school. She used the black space to draw what doesn't look like human being but she said she drew me."

@Olamide said:

"The day I was looking for my 1yr+ now 2yrs daughter her 1 leg school sandal..Lo and behold..I found it in the fridge 😂😂😂that spirit just told me to go check cos I saw her opening it..and to my greatest shock it was there cos if I hadn't seen her there that would be the last place I could think of."

