A Nigerian woman has disclosed that she lost 10 BTC in 2016 because she could not remember her 12-word key

According to her, she bought the Bitcoins from a man in Bonny Island when she used to visit her then boyfriend, who worked in Shell

She admitted that she tried all she could to get access to the Bitcoins, including employing the services of crypto gurus, all to no avail

Odette Okwukwe, a Nigerian woman, has shared her experience of losing 10 BTC in 2016 and has yet to recover them to date.

Odette recounted how she bought the bitcoins from a man in Bonny Island when she used to visit her then-boyfriend, who worked in Shell at the time.

A Nigerian woman says she lost 10 bitcoins in 2016. Photo Credit: Odette Okwukwe, Getty Images/BlackJack3D

Source: Facebook

Woman fails to recover her 10 bitcoins

Odette admitted that she had zero knowledge about cryptocurrency when she bought the Bitcoins then, and was assisted in making the purchase by her boyfriend at the time.

She said she still knows nothing about crypto and couldn't recover the Bitcoins because she does not remember the answer to her login security question or her 12-word key.

A 12-word key, or seed phrase, is a sequence of 12 random words that acts as the master backup for a cryptocurrency wallet. It allows you to recover access to your digital funds if you lose your device or password.

Odette said that since 2020, she had given up trying to recover the bitcoins after employing the services of crypto experts to no avail.

Her Facebook post read:

"I once bought 10BTC from a guy in Bonny Island early 2016, when I used to visit my then bf who works with Shell.

"It was actually my guy that helped me buy them.

"I knew nothing about crypto.

"Till today, I still know nothing about crypto.

"I do not understand it for the life of me.

"My problem is that I don’t remember my security login question and answer to my blockchain wallet.

"Worse still, there's meant to be a 12word something something that i don’t remember what i had put.

"I don crack my brain tire.

"I no remember!

"I moved on since 2020 after I paid different crypto gurus to help me unlock it.

"E go reach the secret answer and question, e go hook.

"Oh chim oo."

A Nigerian woman loses 10 bitcoins after failing to remember her 12-phrase key. Photo Credit: Odette Okwukwe

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Lost bitcoins: Woman's story elicits reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's story below:

Bu Ikem said:

"Omo make I no just remember my own.

"And the worst part is that I sold the phone for 5k to take chop.

"120k$ worth of Shiba inu gone."

Amaka Peace said:

"That's how l forgot etherum own since 2019 with 64k l bought then. I no kukuma remember my secret code. The funniest part is that my Ex husband helped me register it, so no need. The last thing he will do is to tell me. One of the long list of things l lost in the relationship..... We moveeeeeee."

Phoenix Obiora said:

"Na Satoshi she buy because even at 2016, bitcoin was 450 in January of 2016 to almost $1,000 in the same year. To buy 10 bitcoin in that years sef alone."

Kíng Steving Felix said:

"Same happened to me. The iPhone I saved the 12 phrase seed words got lost and I never had the backup else where.

"By now, I should be on a morning routine call with Elon Musk."

Kelachukwu Philemon said:

"With that alone, you are a Silent Billionaire. Just pray, the coordinate fit appear to you in the dream."

Jegede Blessing said:

"Una dey tell her to try remember seed phrase as if na wetin only she create. Seed phrases are randomly selected words, (usually 12 to 24 words).

"You're not the one who creates this words, they're randomly selected for you. So the best you could do is write them down somewhere special cos no amount of craming will ever make you remember them years later. You just have to write them down for future use. As she no write her own down, there's no way she can recover her BTC."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had mistakenly thrown away a flash drive containing keys to $800 million worth of bitcoin.

Bitcoin surges past $120k for first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that bitcoin had surged past $120,000 for the first time.

This happened during the Asian session on Monday, 14 July 2025, when the cryptocurrency trading as BTC/USD hit a record high of $121,207.55 before pulling back slightly to $121,015.42.

This marks a major milestone for the cryptocurrency and shows that many investors are still betting long on the back of recent policy wins, and are hopeful for more to come.

Source: Legit.ng