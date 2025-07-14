Bitcoin has surged past $120,000 for the first time, attracting investors seeking high returns and economic protection

The rally extended to other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, XRP and Solana, and boosted crypto-related stocks such as MicroStrategy and Coinbase

Since returning to the Presidency, Donald Trump has made public his bias towards cryptocurrencies both in policy and action

Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon, a journalist with Legit.ng, has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

The world’s most famous and largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has finally surged past the $120,000 mark for the first time in history, signalling a big win for investors.

This happened during the Asian session on Monday, 14 July 2025, when the cryptocurrency trading as BTC/USD hit a record high of $121,207.55 before pulling back slightly to $121,015.42.

This marks a major milestone for the cryptocurrency and shows that many investors are still betting long on the back of recent policy wins, and are hopeful for more to come.

Investors are bullish on the world's largest cryptocurrecny. Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Year-to-date, Bitcoin has now reached 29% giving investors a decent return on their investments, despite the chaos that has trailed Donald Trump’s tariff wars.

CoinMarketCap also reveals that the total market value of the sector has now reached $3.78 trillion.

Recall that the price of Bitcoin first surpassed the $75,000 mark on the day President Donald Trump was declared the winner of the US Presidential election.

Ethereum, XRP, and Solana follow suit

Ethereum (ETH), which is known to be the second-largest token, has also scaled past its 5-month high of $3,050.90, while XRP and Solana have also grown by about 3% each, Channels News reports.

It was only days ago that ETH hit a one-month high of $2,794.95 before trading 5.4% higher at $2,740.99.

Bitcoin is competing for investors' capital

The recent growth in BTC value is indicative of investors injecting more funds into digital assets and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

This points to a general change in investors’ risk mentality and a willingness to now put their funds into high-growth sectors outside the traditional capital market.

U.S. set to pass bills for the digital asset industry

In line with President Donald Trump’s boast of being the crypto president, he urged lawmakers to revamp rules that will favour the digital asset industry.

According to Reuters, there are several bills lined up for debate at the U.S. House of Representatives starting on Monday.

These bills aim to provide a regulatory framework for the digital asset industry.

Nigeria is also providing some regulations for the trade of digital assets. Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: UGC

Bitcoin crossed the $80,000 mark

In related news, it was only eight months ago, in November 2024, that Bitcoin surged past the $80,000 mark.

This was further growth from the $75,000 mark recorded after Donald Trump won the US Presidential election and returned to the White House for a second term.

Legit.ng reported that the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, also rose by 4.64% to $3,220.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng