A Nigerian man has celebrated a lovely addition to his family 11 years after he got married to his love

The excited man appreciated God for blessing his family in a unique way with the birth of their first child

Social media users swooned at his celebratory post as they congratulated the couple on the arrival of their newborn

A Nigerian journalist identified as Ifeanyi Okali Fakzy has celebrated becoming the latest father in town as his wife delivered a baby girl.

Taking to Facebook, Ifeanyi revealed that the child is their first 11 years after they got married in 2012.

Ifeanyi Okali Fakzy's wife delivered a baby 11 years after their wedding. Photo Credit: Ifeanyi Okali Fakzy

Source: Facebook

He appreciated God for blessing his family in a special way and noted that God still answers prayers.

Ifeanyi wrote:

"I am glad that after 11 years, God has graciously blessed my family in a special way.

"We have just welcomed a baby girl and our very first child since our marriage in 2012.

"God still answers prayers. May His name be praised."

Reactions on social media

Kalu Kalu Ulu said:

"It's the Lord's doing, bro. Pls rejoice and be glad. I join you and yours in returning all glory to God. Big congratulations."

Amobi Duru said:

"Congratulations bro,He is always there,He was there in the times of old,He is here today and will always be in our future.We return all glory to Him!"

Ihesinachi Okite Okite said:

"Congratulations my man... I tap into your joy that mine may come through... God bless you and your family."

Onyeukwu Chinenyenwa said:

"Congratulations sir, God is always GOD. He doesn't change.

"Am so happy for you papa baby girl."

Daniel Okeke said:

"Congratulations bro.

"We are happy for you and your family.

"Many more blessings."

Ike Obodo said:

"Congratulations to you and your wife my brother. I glorify God for you wife and daughters safe delivery and I tap into your anointing my brother."

Chioma Jesus Chioma said:

"Chaiii, a Big congratulations to you bros, I was in that show but before God did it without taking permission from anyone once again congratulations.

"God is faithful."

