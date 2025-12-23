Years ago when a Nigerian lady was taking a photo with a man, another man appeared at the background

In a TikTok post, she has described the man as a stranger who just happened to be caught up in her photo in 2019

However, six years later, she and the man who photo-bombed her shoot are now set to get married in a dramatic turn of events

A Nigerian lady is set to marry a man who appeared in a photograph she took six years ago.

According to the lady, the man she is now set to marry was a stranger to her in 2019.

Ejay said she met her man after he photo-bombed her picture. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_ejay.

In her TikTok post which has gone viral, the lady, Ejay shared the photograph which the man photo-bombed six years ago.

Ejay had no idea that she and the man would become lovers to the extent of getting married.

In the photo she posted, she was standing with a man while another man was standing absentmindedly in the background.

She said of the man:

"I guess it's a small world after all. He was just a stranger who just happened to be caught in my picture in 2019. And now, we are getting married."

When netizens asked Ejay what happened to the man she was actually standing with, she said:

"She is a father now."

People also asked her how she managed to meet the stranger again and she said it was Facebook that reconnected them.

She said:

"Saw each other at the wedding then Facebook did it’s thing and he appeared on my people you may know."

Ejay said her man was a total stranger in 2019. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_ejay.

Reactions as lady set to marry man who photo-bombed her picture in 2019

@Nit_oo said:

"What happened to the one you were taking picture with."

@Jessie211 said:

"This one Dey look me like I owe him money in my own picture."

@Ajibola said:

"Omoh i just saw this picture i took on my convocation."

@OLAEDO said:

"So who was the main guy you snapped with."

@Efya Sarpong said:

"NB: Appear in people’s pictures."

@JACOB.SI said:

"You were actually double dating.. you had crush on him When you were dating your boyfriend."

@Nail tech in Aba said:

"Just Incase you see me for your picture abeg no crop me comot."

@sommy Juliet said:

"Write am down first step: go stand for where people dey snap picture second step:fold hand dey look up."

@Simdi said:

"Chaii and he fine. Omo nne who be the person in the first picture to you I just dey ask abeg."

@HYVINE said:

"Take a picture with random person behind then look for them."

