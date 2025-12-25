A Nigerian lady who attended a wedding and could not return home on time as expected by her husband

The lady has shared a post on TikTok containing the voice note her husband sent to her when he was missing her

Social media users are reacting to the voice note after they heard what the man said to his wife on Whatsapp

A Nigerian woman who attended a wedding got a funny voice note from her husband who was missing her.

The lady has posted the voice note on TikTok where it went viral and got a lot of reactions from social media users.

The lady said she got an interesting voice note from her husband after she attended a wedding.

In her post, @mrs_nwabueze said there was no network at the location where she attended the wedding.

She said due to a lack of network, she was unable to communicate with her husband.

The post is captioned:

"You left your husband to attend a wedding and there is no network."

In a voice note the man sent to his wife, he wondered if she had left him and married another man.

He said in Igbo:

"Where did you say they took my wife to? Baby, let it not be that you have married another husband and forgotten about me. I'm scared. Omalicha where are you?"

Nigerian lady shares funny WhatsApp voice note her husband sent her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady shares voice note her husband sent to her

@Shuga’s Thrift-Wears said:

"I follow go the marriage and network dealt with us eeeh."

@Gabriella Okechukwu said:

"Are you from Arondizuogu?… or you went for a wedding there?…..Asking cos I’m from Arondizuogu."

@NanzyDike said:

"My husband second. Him fit find me come there."

@onyibullion said:

"After listening to this,I was like “oh God make I no marry ekuke as husband."

@That girl said:

"Please someone should translate what he's saying."

@Ụtọ Nri Enugu Food Vendor said:

"I married from Anambra state too. They can be dramatic and lovely at the same time."

@Dimma said:

"I'll marry once and marry right Amen A nice and caring man."

@Black cherry said:

"Stray bullet don touch us,wetin Arondizuogu do again,abeg we are good people."

@AKA001 said:

"My husband don beg me tire to follow him to his village but see me see Umuchu next week."

@blissful joyce said:

"Na why dey say we Anambra Sabi marry woman me wey ozubulu eziora I know wetin my papa dey feel if my mama comot."

@Anny said:

"My husband will rush come to that wedding venue once he didn’t get you on phone…omo i tire the last time."

Lady shares message she got from her husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady expressed joy after seeing the nice message her husband sent to her on WhatsApp.

The lady could not keep the message to herself as she shared it online to show netizens how caring her husband is.

The man had sent her money, but the message that followed the transfer went viral and melted hearts online.

