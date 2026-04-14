A Nigerian lady shared how some men on Instagram sent her money just to start conversations with her

She claimed one man sent her a large amount of money after complimenting her beauty and asking for her account details

The lady also criticised TikTok users for messaging her without offering money, like those she encountered on Instagram

A Nigerian lady has gotten many talking after opening up on her experience with men on Instagram who try to stir up conversations with her by "appreciating her beauty."

The lady shared her experience with some men on IG who would send her money to start talking with her.

A Nigerian lady shares experience with men on Instagram. Photo credit: @officialdammiwon/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Taking to her TikTok page, the lady, @officialdammiwon, shared a video where she also called out TikTok users who enter her dm without "doing the do" just like those on her IG.

Lady shares experience with men on Instagram

Sharing one of her many experiences, she claimed that a man had once sent her N200,000 just to start up a conversation with her on IG.

She said in the TikTok video:

"On Instagram, guys use money to start up a conversation with ladies. Somebody has given me N200k in just one conversation. I am not even lying."

According to her, it started when the man messaged her with a compliment and then offered to pay for her beauty.

A Nigerian lady shares how someone on Instagram sent her money. Photo credit: @officialdammiwon/TikTok

Source: TikTok

"He said, Hi pretty can I appreciate your beauty. I said yes, and he then asked me to send my account number," she added.

After sending the account number to the stranger, she claimed he sent her N50,000 instantly.

She further revealed that the man later offered to cover the cost of fixing her phone after she mentioned it was faulty, eventually sending money to an engineer to handle the repairs.

The lady said:

"He was then like can I call you on video call? I told him that this my phone, the screen is faulty. He said, how much to fix it, I said N150k. That's how he did N150k for me. The next day I was going to the engineer place. He even called and talked to the engineer."

She, however, blasted TikTok users who enter her dm, but do not ask for her account number, unlike men on Instagram.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to lady's experience on Instagram

Legit.ng collected some reactions from TikTokers who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Bohboh said:

"She no lie sha..for my face a random guy sent a girl 100k two years ago to fly come abj from IB.. na that day she start to dy talk ooo Aswear i shock and fear man that day."

nima commented:

"Omo he Dey happen on TikTok too ooo guy sent me 300k live!!!! And up till now I have not seen that guy I swear to God!"

Lady's relationship crashes after 6 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared her pain with her followers on social media after her relationship came to an end.

In a viral tweet shared via her official account, she lamented that her relationship ended after six years.

Source: Legit.ng