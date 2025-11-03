A man who attended the Hallelujah Challenge Festival showed what he saw people doing when rain started at the venue

He shared a video that showed attendees of the program and what they did while it was raining heavily

His video caught people’s attention online, and they shared their observations about the people's actions

A Nigerian man who attended the Hallelujah Festival Challenge on Sunday, November 2, 2025, shared his observations about people’s reaction during rainfall.

The Hallelujah Challenge Festival, organised by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, was held at the Police College Ground, Ikeja, Lagos, to signify the end of the 25-day Hallelujah Challenge.

In a video by @joshh_miluyi on TikTok, the man showed how attendees still remained at the venue even when it started raining.

Some used chairs and umbrellas to cover themselves while others sat still.

He captioned the video:

“POV: a generation that seeks God even in the rain. Hallelujah Challenge festival. Even the rain cannot stop what God is set to do at the Hallelujah Challenge Festival.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man’s experience at Hallelujah Festival

