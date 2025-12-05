A popular influencer has gone viral on social media as many people praise him online after he made a big move

He shared screenshots that show the large amount of money that is left from the total amount donated to treat Aunty Esther

The large amount he shared, plus what he did, got the attention of many people who have started praying for him online

A Nigerian influencer, Dickson, has shared evidence of the money remaining from what was donated for Aunty Esther's treatment after she bought food which cost ₦74k in total, including delivery.

The individual shared the post online and included screenshots of what’s left in the bank account, specifically set aside for her.

Influencer posts account of money left after Aunty Esther buys soup. Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Tolu Owoeye, Twitter/Wizarab10

Source: Twitter

Man reveals balance left from donations

He mentioned that Aunty Esther, from the money contributed for her, requested a specific type of soup.

According to a post he made available on his page, @Wizarab10, via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, he mentioned the total amount of money left in the account from the donations for Aunty Esther.

Initially, the money was more than what is currently in the account, but he mentioned that the sum of ₦74k had been removed from the account to feed Aunty Esther, and he explained it.

Influencer details how donated funds were spent on Aunty Esther. Photo source: Twitter/Wizarab10

Source: Twitter

His statement:

"Aunty Esther wanted soup as swallow is her go-to food. That is the bill for the soup. The soup plus delivery cost ₦74k."

"Balance brought forward, this 1st day of December, 2025:"

"₦30,776,252. Thank you for your kindness."

For being transparent with the finances or money donated for the treatment of Aunty Esther, many individuals praised him on social media.

Reactions as influencer shares balance

@RowlandOkwong stressed:

"Thank you boss for all you do..words cannot describe your personality and what you do for what you do...your sacrifices are beyond this world...may God continue to bless and keep you amen."

@to37867_toyyib shared:

"This level of detailed financial transparency is both rare and commendable. It builds vital trust and shows true stewardship, proving that every contribution is handled with accountability and respect. Thank you for leading with integrity, Sir."

@AbiolaAdebisi7 noted:

"One thing that makes you stand out is your level of accountability, it is rare to get someone with detailed accountability in this part of the world. God bless you and I pray Aunty Esther gets well soon in Jesus name."

@XboxUtd noted:

'Can't believe some people are saying she's enjoying while they're drinking garri. If that's the case come and swap what Aunty Esther is going thru, and eat the 74k food while she her turn get to drink Ur garri and be free from her pains while you inherit hers."

@itzchristunique said:

"Someone will see this and think she's enjoying but deep down what she needs is bigger than this which is to win this battle. God bless you sir for making this out for her, she will come out of this soonest I believe."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man shared his experience visiting Aunty Esther in the hospital.

Man stops helping Aunty Esther

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man who was helping Aunty Esther with money for her treatment stopped supporting her.

This happened because Aunty Esther said she would not take a blood transfusion, which her religion does not allow. The man said he could not help her anymore because she was not honest and did not follow medical advice.

Source: Legit.ng