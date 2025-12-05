A man has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding singer 2Baba and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru

The singer’s family recently filed a petition against Natasha, and 2Baba clapped back at his family for how they're going about his marriage

As 2Baba’s fresh video trends, the man shared what 2Baba should do, stating that he understood how the singer felt

A Nigerian man reacted to the drama between 2Baba Idibia and his new politician wife, Natasha Osawaru.

He shared his observations after seeing the fresh video 2Baba released after his family filed a petition against the politician.

A man speaks on 2Baba's response after his family filed petition against Natasha. Photo: Unsplash, Instagram/@official2Baba, @natashaosawaru

In the petition, 2Baba's family alleged that Natasha has been assaulting their son at different locations in both Nigeria and London, amongst other allegations.

Responding to the family’s move, 2Baba warned them against interfering in his marital issues.

Man reacts as 2Baba addresses public after petition

Identified on X as @Olaroyalty01, the man said he understood how 2Baba felt but advised him to leave the marriage.

The man stated that he felt bad watching 2Baba explain himself to people.

The X post read:

“I undstd hw 2Baba is feeling, the thing is as man you feel hurt whn pple makes u feel like u can't make decisions on your own, but felt bad to see my fellow man explain himself to people real men don't do this, Baba need to leave that marriage, you are ignoring alot of red flags.”

2Baba reacts as family files petition against Natasha. Photo: @offical2baba, @natashaosawaru

Read other reactions to 2Baba’s video:

@iamstretch_ said:

“Natasha is getting death threats, they’ve ruined her whole life” !? Ah, 2Baba don enter big time, cus this def looked like his strings were pulled for him to make this video

@AnnieSaliss said:

"How the mighty has fallen. Dear 2baba, do whatever you wanna do with your life but please don’t d!e. This is not an advice, it’s a warning."

@abiodunakin05 said:

"For 2baba to speak English for that long without any pigin between his words, the matter has really gotten to the level that he can't bear it anymore. People should allow him be."

@kingoracle_fak said:

"Stop posting abt this egbon jare.. he don talk say nothing do him mk dem leave him, wen eyes open baba will come back. Painful tho 2baba."

@BlackbushII

Well. You have heard directly from the horse’s mouth. Leave him and his family alone. Everybody carry your cross and face your front

@badManhussein_

Everyone on Twitter is now acting as though they never saw their parents quarrel for days and make lots of unnecessary noise. Y’all should let this man be fgs!! Let him handle his issue. He’s not the first man to have a misunderstanding with his wife. You people are miserable.

