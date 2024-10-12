A Nigerian woman has advocated that DNA testing should be made compulsory in every hospital

She lamented that her friend is fighting for his life in a hospital after doing DNA tests on his three children

The lady's story elicited mixed reactions on social media as people shared their thoughts on paternity fraud in the country

A man has reportedly been hospitalised after carrying out DNA tests on his three children.

A Nigerian woman, Chioma Onwuesi, shared the sad development and said the man is her friend.

According to Chioma, the man discovered he is not his three kids' biological father. The discovery comes after years of living abroad.

Chioma advocated for DNA tests to be made compulsory in hospitals. Chioma wrote on Facebook:

"DNA should be compulsory in every hospital. A friend of mine is battling with his life at the hospital after finding out that all his 3kids are not for him after so many years in abroad."

A Smart DNA's 2024 report indicated that 27% of children born to Nigerian men are not theirs.

Mixed reactions trailed the DNA story

Hon Munachimso Emmanuel Chima said:

"If you love that man so.

"Much to be getting pregnant by him please go and stay with him."

Saminu Babangida Abdullahi said:

"A lot of dubious blames but truth be told, most hospitals are carelessly swapping new born kids.

"Many cases of both AA parents but with AS children."

Ogochukwu Juliet Victory said:

"But DNA test is not out culture now any child born by a married woman belongs to her husband."

Johnson Onyedikachi said:

"My type of person don't even need any hospital to confirm the paternity of my child for me, the moment she's pregnant, I already know if the child is mine or not.

"Odogwu aburo guy name. Na mùmu men dem dey give another person pikin."

Prince White said:

"What is happening to some of our Nigerian women? the used to be the best wives in Africa, well trained and cultured. but what is really happening? NO WONDER our brothers are going to other countries to Marry.. God help our sisters."

Experts list possible reasons behind paternity fraud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that experts had highlighted other possible reasons behind paternity fraud in Nigeria.

Speaking on the issue, mental health experts Dr. Samuel Olatoye and Dr. Juliet Ottoh have highlighted a range of factors—from genetic testing errors to baby exchanges—that could explain these discrepancies.

Also, a report published in Global Scientific Journal weighs in on the issues revolving around paternity fraud.

