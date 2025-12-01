A Nigerian businessman has cried out bitterly on social media over the unfortunate situation that he found himself

In a heartbreaking video, he captured the demolition of his well equiped barbing salon and gave reasons behind the emotional scene

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users sympathised with him in the comments section

A Nigerian man made many emotional after disclosing the unfortunate setback that affected his means of livelihood.

His barbing salon, which he believed would unlock a greater financial level for him, ended up being torn down, leaving him devastated and unsure of his next steps.

Nigerian man devastated as his barbing salon goes down. Photo credit: @godbless566/TikTok.

Businessman laments as barbing salon goes down

The clip showing the demolition drew concern from Nigerians as many viewers imagined the weight of the loss he faced.

Identified by the TikTok handle @godbless566, the man captured both the earlier state of the salon and the moment everything he worked for collapsed.

Before the structure was pulled apart, it was a spacious and fully-equipped barbing salon.

Every installation had been put in place by the owner himself, from the finishing on the walls to the overall setup that gave it a professional look.

Nigerian man cries after wrongfully investing in a barbing salon business. Photo credit: @godbless566/TikTok.

He had spent several months constructing and equipping it, believing he was building something stable and lasting.

He disclosed that the shop stood in an area he once considered promising, but an extremely bad access road discouraged customers from visiting.

He explained that he was led to expect repairs on the road, which influenced his decision to invest heavily in the location. Sadly, as time passed, the road never improved.

According to him, the condition grew even worse, leaving him devastated with a business place that no one could conveniently reach.

In addition to the pain caused by the location, he expressed frustration with his landlord, whom he felt had taken advantage of the situation.

He believed that some of the improvements he made in good faith ended up being used against him, worsening his painful experience.

Watching the building come down left him in pain, as he felt he was losing not just a shop but all the effort, resources and time he had poured into constructing it.

In his words:

"I built my shop with my own hands now I'm watching everything fall apart. I invested everything into this shop then something I couldn't control happened. I fixed this shop myself and I even plastered the store. Now I’m losing everything and I don’t know what to do.

"I don’t have customers. The road is so bad that I can’t even tell anyone to come and look at the place. My landlord is not helping at all. This is breaking my heart. It feels like it’s my fault. I was deceived into believing they were going to fix the road, so I went ahead with it. It took me about six months to finish the store, and up till now the road hasn’t been fixed.

"In fact, it is even worse than before. It’s a very good location, but the bad road is the problem. This is one of my mistakes, and there are many things I did wrong. I went ahead and started fixing things in the shop that I wasn’t supposed to fix, and now the landlord is using that to take advantage of me."

Reactions as businessman's barbing salon goes down

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Mr Morningstar said:

"Just because money dey your hand doesn’t mean you have to start big ooo. Sometimes start small and learn from the process."

@manlikezillyyyy said:

"Barbing salon is the worst business to open as a young guy or girl everyday check some agent post you go see people de sale their own with goods inside."

@Otentik_beautysalon said:

"Comment section ,you people should watch the video finish nauso sorry about the damages sir."

@Queen pamela said:

"Temptation, don't give up, na na God go lift you more higher, Mark my word."

Source: Legit.ng