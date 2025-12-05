A Nigerian man shared the unusual reaction he got from bank staff at the branch of the bank he visited

A Nigerian man shared his experience after going to a bank to withdraw money on his birthday.

He shared a video of the unexpected reaction he got from the bankers at the branch he visited.

In a video by @that_boy_called_eric, the young man showed how the staff of the bank celebrated him on his birthday.

He captured the moment where the bankers clapped and wished him a happy birthday.

In the video, he showed the bank staff, who sang birthday songs to him with joy.

The video was captioned:

“POV: I went to withdraw from the bank and was surprised by uba. Happy birthday to me. The thing shock me. Thank you UBA.”

In the comments, he added how he felt about the gesture of the bank staff.

His words:

“I was in shock to be honest. I don’t get surprises.”

When asked how much was in his account, he replied:

“2500.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail UBA staff’s action to customer

CHINATU said:

Awwwn this is cute. Happy Birthday

adanne said:

"how much is in the account? Happy birthday."

Gift versatile said:

"Happy birthday our dear customer, live long and prosper more money I pray."

SINz said:

"I for first run."

QueenRay23 said:

"They once did it for me. I was so happy."

️Yung_John said:

"Awww hold that girl on blue Abeg."

@ASK OF ROYALTY said:

"Your account full na."

horlamilekan said:

"Happy birthday dear valued customer."

@Favina said:

"Wow you must be a potential customer."

