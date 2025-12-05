Man Who Went to Bank to Withdraw Money on His Birthday Gets Unexpected Reaction From Bankers He Met
- A Nigerian man shared the unusual reaction he got from bank staff at the branch of the bank he visited
- He went to the bank to withdraw money on his birthday, but got an unexpected reaction instead, which made him act quickly
- The observant man filmed what they did and posted the clip on social media, mentioning the name of the bank
A Nigerian man shared his experience after going to a bank to withdraw money on his birthday.
He shared a video of the unexpected reaction he got from the bankers at the branch he visited.
In a video by @that_boy_called_eric, the young man showed how the staff of the bank celebrated him on his birthday.
He captured the moment where the bankers clapped and wished him a happy birthday.
In the video, he showed the bank staff, who sang birthday songs to him with joy.
The video was captioned:
“POV: I went to withdraw from the bank and was surprised by uba. Happy birthday to me. The thing shock me. Thank you UBA.”
In the comments, he added how he felt about the gesture of the bank staff.
His words:
“I was in shock to be honest. I don’t get surprises.”
When asked how much was in his account, he replied:
“2500.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail UBA staff’s action to customer
CHINATU said:
Awwwn this is cute. Happy Birthday
adanne said:
"how much is in the account? Happy birthday."
Gift versatile said:
"Happy birthday our dear customer, live long and prosper more money I pray."
SINz said:
"I for first run."
QueenRay23 said:
"They once did it for me. I was so happy."
️Yung_John said:
"Awww hold that girl on blue Abeg."
@ASK OF ROYALTY said:
"Your account full na."
horlamilekan said:
"Happy birthday dear valued customer."
@Favina said:
"Wow you must be a potential customer."
In a related story, the chairman of UBA, Tony Elumelu, surprised a young man with N1million after his unexpected performance at an event hosted by Heirs Insurance, which Elumelu owns.
A man who attended the event gave details of how it happened, including how the homeless man was allowed to perform at the high-profile event, leading to his life-changing breakthrough moment.
Aside from the money he got from Tony Elumelu, the young man also received other prizes from influential personalities at the event, marking a turnaround for him.
In a related story, a man shared how he surprised a security man with an envelope full of cash, prompting an unexpected reaction.
Man becomes banker after years in medical school
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man’s life took an unexpected turn after he spent years studying to become a medical professional.
"E sweet me": Nigerian man in UK trends as he dances after bagging masters degree from Bradford University
The young man recounted how he attended medical school for five years, only for him to end up as a banker.
Many who came across the video gave their thoughts on the man’s situation and shared similar experiences.
