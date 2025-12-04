A Nigerian lady shared her friend’s reaction after his first day at work in the United Kingdom after relocation

She posted her friend’s voice note, where he shared his experience at the warehouse job where he just started working

What the man said made people pity him, as they shared their similar working experiences in the United Kingdom

A Nigerian lady shared how her friend reacted after his first day at work in the United Kingdom.

She posted their chat on social media, where she asked him how his work went.

A Nigerian lady shares her friend's reaction after his first day at work in the UK.

In a video by @peaceosuaso, the lady posted her friend’s voice note, where he shared his experience.

The man, who spoke in the voice note, stated that he was feeling pain in all parts of his body.

The video was captioned:

“POV: My friend’s first day at work in the UK. I almost laugh pisss for body. Uk go humble you.”

In the comments, she confirmed that he went to work in a warehouse.

Hear his voice note below:

Reactions trail man’s first work day in UK

@iam_gwen01 said:

"This was me about a month ago. I still feel pains whenever I’m back from my shift. Replenishment no easy especially if you’re restocking heavy goods."

@DZREALTALK said:

"even in Nigeria inside 8hours traffic after work una body dhy pain una naw..."

@Cp said:

"voice note even cut b4 the guy talk as e dey do am finish."

@omotee4luv said:

"When I heard the sole of my feet Dey pain me I don laugh tire because even my feet self Dey pain me."

@Temitope said:

"I’m laughing in bed right now with all the same body and leg pains… UK na your mate."

@Aisosa said:

"Thank God say the crown of he head no pain am, na only sole of he feet. Better days are coming."

@Modupe Aderonke said:

"Actually, there was a time the sole of my foot was paining me too. Then I started driving and the pain ceased. Then my chest, so I went to the GP and I was told it was because I lifted an heavy item and the muscle there pulled. UK will humble you."

@Prisca said:

"The hair way Dey both he head and skin self suppose pain am join."

@DECIDER said:

"Tell am say he just Dey start , very soon na him go Dey pain him body."

